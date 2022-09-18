Rachel Daly hits debut double as Villa stun Man City in seven-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rachel Daly hits debut double as Villa stun Man City in seven-goal thriller

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 2.40pm Updated: September 18 2022, 2.42pm
Rachel Daly scored twice on her Aston Villa debut (Nigel French/PA)
Rachel Daly scored twice on her Aston Villa debut (Nigel French/PA)

Rachel Daly scored twice on her debut as Aston Villa made a stunning start to the new Women’s Super League season with a 4-3 win over Manchester City.

Daly, employed as a full-back during the Lionesses’ victorious European Championship campaign, was in clinical form up front as she inspired Villa to claim their first ever top-flight points against the visitors.

City looked to have ridden the storm when they fought back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 at the start of the second half, only for Villa to rally with Daly poking home the winner 14 minutes from time.

Gareth Taylor’s side struggled in their first match since the world record departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona, and Daly played her part in a 22nd-minute opener when she dispossessed Laia Aleixandri and let in Alisha Lehmann to drive on and fire low past Ellie Roebuck.

Khadija Shaw spurned a good chance for City before Villa doubled their lead just past the half hour mark when Daly curled home a brilliant shot on the turn after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

City have been hit by a raft of exits with Walsh and Lucy Bronze (both Barcelona), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich) and Caroline Weir (Real Madrid) high-profile departures to Europe, while Ellen White, Jill Scott and Karen Bardsley all retired.

But they grabbed a lifeline on the stroke of half-time when Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton allowed a Laura Coombs shot to slip through her grasp.

And they looked like making Villa pay after grabbing two goals in 90 seconds at the start of the second half, Shaw heading the leveller before Coombs scored her second with a crisp finish from Chloe Kelly’s right-wing cross.

But three minutes later Villa were back level when Kenza Dali capitalised on a sloppy ball out from Steph Houghton and fired past Roebuck with the help of a heavy deflection off Alex Greenwood.

Roebuck was at fault for the winner when she spilled a Kirsty Hanson cross and let Daly in to claim the simplest of winners.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ethan Nwaneri comes on for his debut (John Walton/PA)
The youngest Premier League players as Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri breaks record
St Mirren secured a shock victory over Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren stun champions Celtic with shock victory over league leaders
Fabio Vieira celebrates scoring Arsenal’s third (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal breeze past Brentford to return to Premier League summit
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish scored his first goal of the season at Wolves. (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola concedes Jack Grealish has felt weight of transfer fee
Hartlepool have parted company with manager Paul Hartley (Nick Potts/PA)
Paul Hartley departs Hartlepool after winless start to League Two campaign
Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties (David Davies/PA)
Cardiff announce departure of boss Steve Morison in wake of loss at Huddersfield
Celtic fans’ banner before the game at St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic fans chant through minute’s applause in memory of the Queen at St Mirren
Callum Davidson is pleased with his side’s home performances (Robert Perry/PA)
Callum Davidson focused on home form as key for St Johnstone this season
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was glad to see Antonio Colak still in form (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst glad to see Antonio Colak’s form continue for Rangers
Livingston’s Cristian Montano has the backing of his boss (Andrew Milligan/PA)
‘Brilliant’ Cristian Montano is best Livi player right now – David Martindale

More from The Courier

Dundee United fans at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Dundee United fans' chief slates those who disrupted minute's silence for the Queen
Niamh Anderson, centre, with fellow scouts meeting the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.
Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen
Kyle Benedictus fired his penalty high into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk
0
Harry Sharp does his best but can't keep out a wonder striker from Cameron Harper to level the scoring at 1-1.
3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement…
0
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose
Louis Hall and his Arab Sasha.
Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback
0