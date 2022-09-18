The youngest Premier League players as Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri breaks record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The youngest Premier League players as Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri breaks record

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 2.54pm Updated: September 18 2022, 6.41pm
Ethan Nwaneri comes on for his debut (John Walton/PA)
Ethan Nwaneri comes on for his debut (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri has become the youngest player to make an appearance in the Premier League.

He came on as a substitute during his side’s 3-0 win over Brentford aged 15 years and 181 days.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the other youngest players to feature in England’s top-flight since 1992.

Harvey Elliott (Fulham) – 16 years, 30 days

Harvey Elliott, right, made his Premier League debut for Fulham
Harvey Elliott, right, made his Premier League debut for Fulham (Nick Potts/PA)

The midfielder came off the bench during Fulham’s 1-0 loss at Wolves in May 2019. He made one other brief appearance for the Cottagers that season before moving to Liverpool, where he has played 14 times in the top-flight.

Matthew Briggs (Fulham) – 16 years, 65 days

Matthew Briggs during his Fulham days
Matthew Briggs during his Fulham days (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The left-back became the Premier League’s youngest ever player when he replaced Moritz Voltz in Fulham’s 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough in May 2007. He made 29 appearances for the Cottagers. Since leaving permanently in 2015 he has played for a number of clubs in the English lower leagues and Denmark and currently plays for Gosport Borough. A former England Under-21 international, he now represents Guyana.

Isaiah Brown (West Brom) – 16 years, 117 days

Izzy Brown left West Brom for Chelsea
Izzy Brown left West Brom for Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

The midfielder, now 19, made his top-flight debut for Albion as a late substitute in their 3-2 loss at home to Wigan in May 2013. He joined Chelsea that summer but only made one substitute appearance for the Blues’ first team. After a host of loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, he joined Preston in 2021 but was released this year following an injury-hit campaign and is currently without a club.

Aaron Lennon (Leeds) – 16 years, 129 days

Aaron Lennon made his breakthrough with Leeds
Aaron Lennon made his breakthrough with Leeds (PA)

At the time, the winger became the youngest Premier League player when he came off the bench for Leeds at Tottenham in a 2-1 loss in August 2003. A move to Spurs happened two years later and he went on to win 21 England caps. After 10 years at White Hart Lane, Lennon joined Everton in 2015. He has since had two spells with Burnley either side of a year playing in Turkey, but is currently a free agent.

Jose Baxter (Everton) – 16 years, 191 days

Jose Baxter in action for Everton
Jose Baxter in action for Everton (David Davies/PA)

A 3-2 home defeat to Blackburn in 2008 saw Baxter make his Everton debut as a 78th-minute substitute. He made 13 substitute appearances and two starts before leaving for Oldham in 2012. In July 2015 he was suspended by the Football Association for failing an out-of-competition drugs test while at Sheffield United, who then suspended him in 2016 for an unspecified reason. He rejoined Everton and then Oldham, before signing for Plymouth in 2019. He retired aged 29 in 2021, after a year playing in America.

