Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest Premier League player – 5 things we learned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest Premier League player – 5 things we learned

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 4.20pm Updated: September 18 2022, 6.39pm
Ethan Nwaneri made Premier League history (John Walton/PA)
Ethan Nwaneri made Premier League history (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest ever Premier League player at 15 years and 181 days as the Gunners defeated Brentford to return to the top of the table.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action.

Rodgers backed into a corner by leaky defence

Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers is odds-on to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked following his side’s 6-2 thrashing at Tottenham, where Son Heung-min came off the bench to score a 13-minute hat-trick. The Foxes are bottom of the table with just one point from their first seven games, a point which came when they squandered a 2-0 lead at home to Brentford on the opening day. Since the start of the 2021-22 season Leicester have conceded 19 goals from corners and have a goal difference of minus 12 already this season.

Form is temporary, class is permanent

Son Heung-min
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min (right) shakes hands with Leicester’s Timothy Castagne at the end of the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)

A frustrated Son Heung-min was dropped to the bench after failing to score in his first eight matches in all competitions this season, but last season’s joint-top goalscorer in the Premier League responded in the ideal manner with his hat-trick against Leicester. After watching Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur net during the opening 47 minutes, Son got the chance to get in on the act and produced two stunning strikes – one with either foot – before completing his hat-trick with a shot that goalkeeper Danny Ward will think he should have saved.

O’Neil making his case for permanent Bournemouth role

Gary O'Neil
Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O’Neil is enjoying an impressive spell in charge (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bournemouth may not have played any of the biggest teams since Scott Parker was sacked following the 9-0 hammering at Liverpool, but interim boss Gary O’Neil has nevertheless enjoyed an impressive spell in charge. A 0-0 home draw with Wolves within hours of Parker’s sacking steadied the ship and was followed by a spirited 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest after being 2-0 down. O’Neil insisted after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at big-spending Newcastle he still had “no thoughts” about the permanent job, and that may be wise if ownership of the club changes hands, but more good results after the international break would strengthen his case.

Arsenal setting records as they continue to impress

Ethan Nwaneri
Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri (right) comes on to replace Fabio Vieira against Brentford and become the Premier League’s youngest player (John Walton/PA)

Victories for Manchester City and Tottenham on Saturday meant Arsenal dropped to third in the table before Sunday’s fixture with Brentford, but Mikel Arteta’s side cruised back to the top of the standings with a 3-0 win thanks to goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira. Vieira was replaced in the closing moments by Nwaneri, who became the youngest ever Premier League player at 15 years and 181 days. Nwaneri beat the previous record held by Harvey Elliott, who was 16 years and 30 days old when he played for Fulham in 2019, but Northern Irish schoolboy Christopher Atherton holds the record for the youngest senior footballer in the United Kingdom after his recent appearance for Glenavon aged 13 years and 329 days.

Time at a premium for Forest

Harrison Reed
Fulham’s Harrison Reed celebrates scoring his side’s third goal in their 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)

Forest overhauled their squad for the Premier League with 22 summer signings, including big transfer fees for Morgan Gibbs-White, Emmanuel Dennis and Neco Williams and bringing Jesse Lingard in on a free. But, as they have discovered, new blood does not guarantee success and for the the second game in a row, they squandered a half-time lead to lose 3-2 against Fulham. Forest boss Steve Cooper alluded to his side’s lack of cohesion but knows they cannot let games pass them by trying to establish it. Sitting second bottom of the table, the main aim now is finding a way to get points on the board.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kyler Murray (right) led the Arizona Cardinals to a famous victory in Sin City as his side racked up 22 unanswered points to snatch the game 29-23 in overtime (John Locher/AP)
Arizona Cardinals pile on 22 straight points for late win over Las Vegas Raiders
Japan pulled off a stunning upset against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)
On This Day in 2015 – Japan stun South Africa in the Rugby World…
Football paid its respects to the Queen this weekend (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The sporting weekend in pictures
British Open champion Cameron Smith has won his first LIV Golf trophy and four million dollars (£3.5 million) in prize money after closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Open champion Cameron Smith wins first LIV trophy in just second start
Queen Elizabeth II, pictured here at Royal Ascot, speaks with Jockey Ryan Moore (Tim Ireland/PA)
Sport pauses in respect as Britain marks Queen’s funeral
PSG’s Lionel Messi moved ahead of Ronaldo on the non-penalty goals list (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally
Gerwyn Price became a two-time champion at the World Series of Darts Finals (Steven Paston/PA)
Gerwyn Price beats Dirk van Duijvenbode in deciding leg to win World Series
Keith Curle has been named interim manager at Hartlepool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Keith Curle appointed Hartlepool interim manager after Paul Hartley departure
Eric Dier marked his England recall with a goal in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I can still do a lot more – Eric Dier hoping England recall ‘just…
Jack Grealish celebrates scoring Manchester City’s opener at Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)
‘It is not about football’ – Kevin De Bruyne calls out Jack Grealish critics

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson admits recent performance have not been good enough, as he urges his teammates to push on.
Joe Grayson gives honest assessment as Dundee midfielder admits performances are 'not good enough'
0
Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford in action against Ross County.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford make an impact…
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 19092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 16/09/2022
LISTEN: How Tayside and Fife have responded to Her Majesty's passing
Alex Mitchell.
St Johnstone have put down solid foundations, says on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell
0
Elspeth Grieve.
Bigot narrowly avoids prison after anti-Catholic tirade in Fife
People in Dundee on their way to a service to remember King George VI (right).
How silence shrouded Dundee when King George VI died 70 years ago
0