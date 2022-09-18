Katie Stengel at the double as Liverpool stun Chelsea on WSL return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katie Stengel at the double as Liverpool stun Chelsea on WSL return

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 7.15pm Updated: September 18 2022, 7.29pm
Katie Stengel scored twice as Liverpool sprang a shock (Nigel French/PA)
Katie Stengel scored twice as Liverpool sprang a shock (Nigel French/PA)

Katie Stengel converted two penalties on her Women’s Super League debut to lift newly-promoted Liverpool to a 2-1 victory over defending champions Chelsea.

The Blues got on the scoresheet early when Fran Kirby converted from the spot after Gilly Flaherty collided with Guro Reiten.

Sam Kerr saw an effort ruled offside while Liverpool capitalised on their second-half chances.

The Reds’ win ended the Blues’ 13-game unbeaten streak, while Liverpool celebrated their return to the top-flight in front of a record 3,006 fans at Prenton Park.

Former Blues defender Flaherty got her new side off to an unfortunate start, mistiming her clearance and instead making contact with Reiten to concede a penalty inside the first minute.

Kirby stepped up to the spot and sent Rachael Laws the wrong way to convert inside three minutes, her 29th goal in her last 31 starts for the Blues.

Emma Koivisto had a chance to level soon after when Chelsea keeper Zecira Musovic failed to hold onto a Ceri Holland effort and the Finnish defender pounced on the rebound but sent her effort over the bar.

The defending champions dominated throughout the opening exchanges with Lauren James, who earned her first England cap earlier this month, looking especially bright down the right wing.

They looked to double their advantage at the 20-minute mark when Kirby sent a long ball over the top to Kerr, who easily fired past Laws from 18 yards but her volleyed effort was immediately ruled offside.

Matt Beard’s side were dealt a blow when Leanne Kiernan was forced off, supported by two staff, after she was brought down by Chelsea debutant Kadeisha Buchanan.

But Liverpool got the breakthrough they were looking for when Flaherty’s flick-on from a throw-in caught Millie Bright’s arm and was called for handball and Stengel coolly converted for her first WSL goal.

Five minutes before time, Stengel broke down the right and into the area, pursued by Buchanan who brought her down with a sliding tackle to set up Stengel for her game-winning brace.

