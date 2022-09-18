‘It is not about football’ – Kevin De Bruyne calls out Jack Grealish critics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘It is not about football’ – Kevin De Bruyne calls out Jack Grealish critics

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 10.33pm
Jack Grealish celebrates scoring Manchester City’s opener at Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jack Grealish celebrates scoring Manchester City’s opener at Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne believes Jack Grealish’s critics are too focused on his personal life as he backed the England midfielder to deliver.

Belgium international De Bruyne reckons the spotlight is on his £100million Manchester City team-mate because of his nationality and, if he was a foreign player, he would be left to adapt.

Grealish scored his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League triumph at 10-man Wolves.

The 27-year-old had come under fire for a lack of goals and assists – it was just his fourth top-flight strike since joining City from boyhood club Aston Villa in August 2021 – but De Bruyne feels some of the criticism is only because he is English.

“Yes, it is not about football,” he said. “Outside of football, the focus is more on them (the English players). I understand because they are English and people tend to look more what is happening.

“I feel like foreign players, for instance, if you have a night out, we don’t really get checked that often. Whereas I feel if an English player goes out, it is always in the media somewhere.

“I think people are taking this on board. What he does in his private life, nobody should care, but people do.

“I don’t feel anybody necessarily thinks about how he felt moving away for the first time and people think it is always easy to do that.

“But there are a lot of obstacles coming around with moving clubs and houses and whatever. You know obviously he needed some time to settle in but he is fine. Be patient, I am not too worried.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Jack Grealish opened the scoring after 53 seconds at Molineux (Martin Rickett/PA)

Grealish scored after just 53 seconds at Molineux before Erling Haaland and Phil Foden made it a comfortable win which took City top before Arsenal’s 3-0 victory at Brentford on Sunday sent them back to the summit.

Former Villa captain Grealish, who was on the receiving end of a reckless waist-high lunge which saw Wolves defender Nathan Collins sent off in the first half, acknowledged after the game that judgement on his lack of end product was fair.

But De Bruyne continued: “If you set certain standards for yourself, everyone is going to measure you to these standards.

“With all due respect, he was at Villa before and if you lose a game sometimes it is not the end of the world. But if we lose a game it is different.

“We have to perform every week and win games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Kevin De Bruyne, right, added two assists to his tally at Molineux (Martin Rickett/PA)

“That is the difference and what he has had to adjust to. As long as we win the games and he is doing a good job for us, that is all that matters.

“Obviously you want to score and get assists, but it is not the end of the world.”

De Bruyne’s two assists for Grealish and Foden saw him equal Steven Gerrard’s Premier League total of 92 assists – in 287 fewer games.

“It is good to help my team,” he said. “I tried to create as many chances as possible for my team and if they score I will get an assist.

“It works together and it is good I can do that. I have been doing the same thing since I came here. It is still going on.”

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Etihad Stadium
Kalvin Phillips may need shoulder surgery (Martin Rickett/PA)

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola feels Kalvin Phillips can still make the World Cup after it was confirmed the midfielder may need shoulder surgery on the injury which forced him out of this month’s England squad.

“I think so but I am not a doctor,” Guardiola said. “The doctor has said the only solution right now is to do what he has to do.

“Every time it is out (dislocated) and the doctor says when you have been out three or four times with the shoulder, the only solution is to make a surgery.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kyler Murray (right) led the Arizona Cardinals to a famous victory in Sin City as his side racked up 22 unanswered points to snatch the game 29-23 in overtime (John Locher/AP)
Arizona Cardinals pile on 22 straight points for late win over Las Vegas Raiders
Japan pulled off a stunning upset against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)
On This Day in 2015 – Japan stun South Africa in the Rugby World…
Football paid its respects to the Queen this weekend (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The sporting weekend in pictures
British Open champion Cameron Smith has won his first LIV Golf trophy and four million dollars (£3.5 million) in prize money after closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Open champion Cameron Smith wins first LIV trophy in just second start
Queen Elizabeth II, pictured here at Royal Ascot, speaks with Jockey Ryan Moore (Tim Ireland/PA)
Sport pauses in respect as Britain marks Queen’s funeral
PSG’s Lionel Messi moved ahead of Ronaldo on the non-penalty goals list (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally
Gerwyn Price became a two-time champion at the World Series of Darts Finals (Steven Paston/PA)
Gerwyn Price beats Dirk van Duijvenbode in deciding leg to win World Series
Keith Curle has been named interim manager at Hartlepool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Keith Curle appointed Hartlepool interim manager after Paul Hartley departure
Eric Dier marked his England recall with a goal in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I can still do a lot more – Eric Dier hoping England recall ‘just…
St Mirren’s Jonah Ayunga celebrates against Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Buoyant Buddies show Celtic are not invincible – 5 things we learned in Scotland

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson admits recent performance have not been good enough, as he urges his teammates to push on.
Joe Grayson gives honest assessment as Dundee midfielder admits performances are 'not good enough'
0
Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford in action against Ross County.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford make an impact…
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 19092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 16/09/2022
LISTEN: How Tayside and Fife have responded to Her Majesty's passing
Alex Mitchell.
St Johnstone have put down solid foundations, says on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell
0
Elspeth Grieve.
Bigot narrowly avoids prison after anti-Catholic tirade in Fife
People in Dundee on their way to a service to remember King George VI (right).
How silence shrouded Dundee when King George VI died 70 years ago
0