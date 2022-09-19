Fabio Vieira hoping to continue goal-scoring form for Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fabio Vieira hoping to continue goal-scoring form for Arsenal

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 9.03am
Fabio Vieira scored Arsenal’s third goal at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Fabio Vieira scored Arsenal’s third goal at Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Fabio Vieira hopes his stunning goal at Brentford is the first of many for table-topping Arsenal.

The £34million summer signing from Porto has had a slow start to his Gunners career after suffering an injury in pre-season.

But he made up for lost time on his first Premier League start with a fine finish from the edge of the box to wrap up a 3-0 win in west London.

“I’m really happy, of course, to score my first goal with this club,” the Portuguese midfielder told Arsenal.com.

“We’ve started this season really well and we need to keep doing this.

“Everybody plays, everybody knows what they have to do on the pitch and we need to keep doing this.”

Arsenal were back at the scene of their dismal 2-0 opening-day defeat last season which pre-empted their worst start to a campaign for 67 years.

Fabio Vieira
Fabio Vieira celebrates scoring Arsenal’s third goal (John Walton/PA)

But they are a different animal this term and proved it with an organised, inventive display and three well-taken goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Vieira.

The Gunners took the lead in the 18th minute, Saliba’s glancing header from Bukayo Saka’s corner bouncing in off the inside of the far post.

Ten minutes later Jesus doubled the lead with another header, this time from a neat chip into the box from Granit Xhaka, before Vieira’s flourish put the seal on a clinical victory.

Brentford had put four past Manchester United and five past Leeds at the Gtech Community Stadium in recent weeks, but they could not lay a glove on Arsenal with England new boy Ivan Toney an isolated presence in attack.

Ben Mee
Ben Mee felt Brentford were overrun by Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

“It was a difficult game, I just feel like we didn’t get going,” said defender Ben Mee.

“But fair play to them, they are a good side. But it’s the first time this season we’ve felt like that, overrun, and not been on par like we normally are.

“It happens sometimes, but we’ve got a break now to look at it and we’ll go again.”

