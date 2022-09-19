Tributes paid to the Queen on day of state funeral – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association September 19 2022, 6.13pm Updated: September 19 2022, 6.45pm Sports stars paid tribute to the Queen on the day of her funeral (Victoria Jones/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The world of sport took to social media to pay tribute to the Queen on the day of the state funeral. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples. Football View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) Today, the people of Great Britain and the world pay tribute and bid a final farewell to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, commemorating her legacy and unwavering service. My thoughts are with the Royal Family on this historic and emotional day. pic.twitter.com/CdBq1cU2rT— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) September 19, 2022 In memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/Iw7Rkfy3Tt— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 19, 2022 Just spent nearly 7 hours in front of the TV. Compelling viewing. The Queens State funeral was something else. RIP Her Majesty 😢 pic.twitter.com/gy3cQjuKXX— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) September 19, 2022 On the day of the funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the EFL and its Clubs would like to join the nation in reflecting on the late Sovereign’s remarkable life of service to the country, and our thoughts are with the Royal Family.#EFL pic.twitter.com/cqLicJRGKF— EFL (@EFL) September 19, 2022 A moment of reflection: Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough and assistant Jimmy Nicholl pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who will be laid to rest today pic.twitter.com/iKuj9vherh— Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) September 19, 2022 Today we very sadly say goodbye to our greatest ever Monarch, Queen Elizabeth ll @RoyalFamily 🇬🇧 Thank you for your service,dedication and sacrifice for our great country.Rest In Peace Your Majesty ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P5Dj3Tcesv— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) September 19, 2022 The Club today joins the nation in paying its respects and reflecting on the life and service of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/39VEBcXkAs— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2022 Having watched the Queen’s funeral today and the publics reaction over the past week I know why I’ve always been so proud of our great nation, proud of our sovereignty and was so proud of our late Queen pic.twitter.com/WeHIHEPfCP— Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) September 19, 2022 #LUFC joins the world in paying our respects to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and sharing our gratitude for a life of extraordinary service pic.twitter.com/9ecrg1QoxD— Leeds United (@LUFC) September 19, 2022 Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/RUnDkny8rO— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 19, 2022 Today we remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and reflect on a lifetime of dedicated service to the nation. pic.twitter.com/9R1GA67tIC— Wolves (@Wolves) September 19, 2022 Today we join the nation in paying our respects to Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II 🧡#COYH pic.twitter.com/PgPdoZRo8y— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) September 19, 2022 RIP Queen Elizabeth II . I have to say I’m proud and moved by the way my nation has handled itself these last few days. Respectful, Professional, Patient, Diligent and Inspirational. pic.twitter.com/5jJ4CKFv1Z— Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) September 19, 2022 💚 Moments ago, the #pafc squad halted training at Home Park to stand with the nation in honouring Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/MxJaEvU22g— Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) September 19, 2022 The thoughts of everyone at Blackburn Rovers are with the royal family as the nation pays tribute to Her late Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.The club has closed all sites today in order to allow staff to pay their respects during this significant moment in history.🔵⚪️ https://t.co/VpUJMjg6dA pic.twitter.com/kYdnP1zgPb— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) September 19, 2022 We join the nation today in remembrance of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/1x32ERsPZV— Exeter City FC (@OfficialECFC) September 19, 2022 🙏RIP Queen Elizabeth II 👑 pic.twitter.com/t39wAwnIuM— Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) September 19, 2022 The Club joins the nation in paying its respects and remembering the life and service of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/tRJ6AcpCqg— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) September 19, 2022 Rest in peace, Your Majesty 🖤#DCFC pic.twitter.com/aLVxO1NWpS— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) September 19, 2022 I have to say I have a few tears today we British know have to serve our great queen with a send off this funeral is absolutely amazing she would be very proud of this God save our queen. And now we have a new king ,— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) September 19, 2022 Glentoran joins the nation in paying its respects and remembering the life and service of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/LX5VCt2Ngk— Glentoran FC (@Glentoran) September 19, 2022 Everyone at Fleetwood Town will join the rest of our country in observing the bank holiday and remembering the life of Her Late Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II ❤️ pic.twitter.com/euNHApiz7o— Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) September 19, 2022 Today, we remember and celebrate the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/EuM1BZR4Qr— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) September 19, 2022 What an honour laying a wreath on behalf of @afcbournemouth at St James Park yesterday in memory of Her Majesty the Queen may she RIP pic.twitter.com/CabP4biTml— Jeff Mostyn (@jeffmostyn) September 19, 2022 Remembering Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/BMIoHwjG0X— Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) September 19, 2022 Boxing Tyson Fury with a respectful message on social media ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II today…[📽️ @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/soWEF6sTSD— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 19, 2022 Good morning Today we say goodbye finally to the UK's matriarch mother figure. I know we will say goodbye with pomp & circumstance that the World can only marvel at. Goodbye your Majesty may you Rest in Peace Thank you for being part of my life. Memories I will always cherish. pic.twitter.com/tQjiwGJeoD— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) September 19, 2022 Golf Rest in peace Ma'am.Thank you for your devotion, service, dedication to duty, leadership, spirit, humour and your reign. What a wonderful 70 years. Thank you for everything. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/yoFGbRUO8J— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) September 19, 2022 Cricket Goodbye Ma’am! ❤️— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 19, 2022 No one can do pageantry & ceremony quite like the British! 🇬🇧#Queen #funeral— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 19, 2022 Thanks Ma’am ❤️❤️❤️🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 19, 2022 On this sad day we remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022. pic.twitter.com/rqsPp3IFUx— Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) September 19, 2022 "For many of us the Queen had reigned throughout our entire lives and was a constant symbol of stability, integrity and purpose."Rest in peace, Your Majesty.— Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) September 19, 2022 Horse racing A statement from His Majesty's Representative at Ascot pic.twitter.com/yTNGMTVuVt— Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) September 19, 2022 Tennis Today we join the rest of Great Britain in paying our respects to Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/v80obVawLe— LTA (@the_LTA) September 19, 2022 Swimming Rest in Peace your Majesty, that was a job seriously well done pic.twitter.com/dSGagV6CCe— Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) September 19, 2022 Rugby Union A fitting tribute on Saturday, today we remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/SvP9bXBzHF— Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) September 19, 2022 All at Bristol Bears join the nation today in remembrance of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.Thank you for your service. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the Royal Family and to all whose lives she touched. pic.twitter.com/PmXIWCWMxc— Bristol Bears 🐻 (@BristolBears) September 19, 2022 As a sign of respect and remembrance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we will not be posting across our channels today. pic.twitter.com/GsWxfnoaLW— Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) September 19, 2022 Rugby League I've not been as proud of the UK as I have been today. We certainly can put on a show for the world. RIP Her Majesty x— Rob Burrow MBE (@Rob7Burrow) September 19, 2022 Today, Wigan Warriors joins the nation in paying tribute to the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with The Royal Family at this time. pic.twitter.com/iD6xxFAIGA— Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) September 19, 2022 Rest in peace to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II 💜👑 pic.twitter.com/vZaGDrvfBg— Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) September 19, 2022 Motor Racing Today, we remember and celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/FwZrUSVdxa— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 19, 2022 Today, we join the world to remember and celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/6Gmz1e7XPI— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 19, 2022 On the day of the funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the BSPL and its Clubs would like to join the nation in reflecting on her remarkable life of service to the country, and our thoughts continue to be with the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/EzJsdrXoNZ— Official British Speedway (@SpeedwayGB) September 19, 2022 Rowing Vale Ma’am. And thank you. pic.twitter.com/pjLXZAM0Dx— Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) September 19, 2022 Rest in peace, Your Majesty pic.twitter.com/h3Q0M60FXy— James Cracknell (@jamescracknell) September 19, 2022 Athletics View this post on InstagramA post shared by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill (@jessicaennishill) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j40GXM29Ey— Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) September 19, 2022 Gymnastics Proud to be British 🇬🇧 #QueenElizabethII— Max Whitlock OBE (@maxwhitlock1) September 19, 2022 