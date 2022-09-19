Hull chairman Acun Ilicali injured in road traffic accident in Istanbul By Press Association September 19 2022, 8.29pm Hull chairman Acun Ilicali is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hull chairman Acun Ilicali has sustained a fractured arm in a road traffic accident in Istanbul. The 53-year-old businessman, who has 13.5million Instagram followers and has been dubbed the ‘Turkish Simon Cowell’, is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. The Sky Bet Championship club posted on Twitter on Monday evening: “We can confirm that chairman Acun Ilicali was involved in a road traffic accident in İstanbul on Monday. “Acun sustained a fractured arm in the accident and will undergo surgery on Tuesday. We would like to wish Acun the best for his surgery and a speedy recovery.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Emma Raducanu beats Yanina Wickmayer to reach Korea Open quarter-finals Can Leeds stun St Helens? Super League Grand Final talking points Football rumours: Manchester United gain ground in race for Jude Bellingham On This Day in 2018 – Anthony Joshua beats Alexander Povetkin to defend belts Steve Clarke never lost faith Scotland goal would come despite missed chances Two-goal Lyndon Dykes praises Scotland staff for tactical tweaks against Ukraine He’s made us feel like winners – Matt Doherty reveals Antonio Conte effect He always says stuff about me! – Jack Grealish laughs off Graeme Souness jibes Jordan Henderson to think twice about taking his family to the World Cup Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon reaping benefits of Antonio Conte’s training regime More from The Courier Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare' The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year 0 Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he… 0 Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags 0 Editor's Picks We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser Perth woman who had stroke 40 years ago ‘doesn’t know where I would be’ without support group £10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors – here’s why Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags ‘Don’t be fobbed off if you have symptoms’: Bruise on Fife mum’s arm led to devastating lymphoma diagnosis Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy