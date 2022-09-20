Sport to resume in UK on Tuesday after nation paused to pay tribute to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport to resume in UK on Tuesday after nation paused to pay tribute to the Queen

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 4.33am
Sport paused on the day of the Queen’s state funeral (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Sport paused on the day of the Queen's state funeral (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Sport will resume in the United Kingdom on Tuesday after the nation paused to pay tribute to the Queen on the day of her state funeral.

The world of sport came to a standstill across the country on Monday as people paid their final respects to the Queen, who died on September 8 and was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor after a service at Westminster Abbey.

Racing was cancelled for the day and figures from a sport loved by the Queen were present at her state funeral.

England’s national team players would ordinarily have been expected to arrive at St George’s Park on Monday but they were given an extra day off to spend time with their families on such a historic day.

Gareth Southgate’s squad will instead begin to report for international duty on Tuesday ahead of Nations League matches with Italy and Germany this month.

Ex-Three Lions captain David Beckham, who queued for 13 hours to see the late monarch lying in state at Westminster Hall last week, paid his own tribute on Instagram.

“Our Queen is home,” he said. “We said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen. This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational & caring leader.

“People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen. Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication.

“Her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure. Long live the King”

English Football League clubs were among numerous teams and organisations to join in with tributes to the Queen on the day of her funeral and several will be back in EFL Trophy action on Tuesday.

Arsenal and Rangers will also play crucial Women’s Champions League ties against Ajax and Benfica respectively.

Racing, the Queen’s favourite sport, originally had meetings scheduled at Leicester, Warwick, Hamilton Park and Wolverhampton on Monday but they were cancelled after the funeral date was announced.

Meetings will resume at Beverley, Lingfield, Newcastle and Warwick on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, LV= Insurance County Championship fixtures will also get under way and England’s cricketers will play their first match in Pakistan in 17 years later in the day.

Jos Buttler’s white-ball side paid their own respects to the Queen with a period of silence observed by the squad on Monday before attention turned back to competitive sport.

England play the first of seven Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan in Karachi on Tuesday afternoon.

