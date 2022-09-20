Footballer Zander Murray ‘humbled’ by reaction since revealing he is gay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Footballer Zander Murray ‘humbled’ by reaction since revealing he is gay

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 10.01am Updated: September 20 2022, 1.39pm
Zander Murray says he has been overwhelmed by messages of support since he became the first senior Scottish footballer to reveal that he is gay (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Zander Murray says he has been overwhelmed by messages of support since he became the first senior Scottish footballer to reveal that he is gay (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Footballer Zander Murray says he has been overwhelmed by messages of support since he became the first senior Scottish footballer to reveal that he is gay.

The Gala Fairydean Rovers striker made the announcement last week, saying he made the decision to help others who are struggling about opening up.

It comes after Blackpool midfielder Jake Daniels in May became the first active professional player in the UK since Justin Fashanu in 1990 to come out.

Murray, 30, who is in his fourth season with the Lowland League club, said the past few days have been a whirlwind and he feels “humbled” by the positive reaction from people.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “It’s been crazy, I’ll be honest.

“I didn’t anticipate the reach it’s reached and how many people it’s inspired and motivated and the lovely messages.

“The private messages of people and fans alike, people from other communities, from other sports, football players in the leagues messaging me support, asking for guidance and help.

“It fills my heart with so much joy, and to be sitting here I’m so humbled. It’s amazing.”

In an interview with his club website last week Murray said being open about his sexuality “feels like the weight of the world is now off my shoulders”.

Asked how big a barrier football was to him being open about it, he told the BBC: “It’s been so challenging, mainly in my head, I’ll be brutally honest, I’ve just created so many issues with it.

“And obviously things have happened in the past, that’s been preying on my mind, and not having a lot of role models growing up, that was a huge challenge for me.”

He said it has been great to see other players being open about their sexuality such as Daniels and referees Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson, who in June revealed they were gay, and Australian player Josh Cavallo.

Murray said that he hopes he can also act as a role model for other players.

He said: “These are tremendous role models for our game and our younger generations, a young me if I had that, you know maybe things might have been different, but I never.

“So I think having these people is incredible and I hope I can play a small part in doing that for the rest of my life, for the rest of my life even when I stop playing football.”

