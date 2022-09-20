England trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice train indoors By Press Association September 20 2022, 12.19pm Updated: September 20 2022, 12.29pm Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice all trained indoors on Tuesday (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Midfield trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice trained indoors as England took to the grass for the first time ahead of their Nations League double-header. Henderson linked up with the squad on Monday night having been drafted in to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips and was one of three players not to train with the group on Tuesday morning. Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier was also not among the main group and will not meet up with the squad until later in the day due to a personal commitment. Brentford striker Ivan Toney trained with England for the first time. (Mike Egerton/PA) Ivan Toney trained with Gareth Southgate and the other 23 senior players for the first time, the Brentford striker having received his maiden call-up last week. England travel to face Italy in Milan on Friday night, knowing defeat would see them relegated to League B of the Nations League having lost two and drawn two of their Group A3 fixtures to date. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Debutant Luke Wood takes three wickets as England restrict Pakistan total We’ve got to win it – Simon Middleton admits only World Cup glory will… Pep Guardiola ‘very happy’ Roberto De Zerbi chose to take over at Brighton Ivan Toney vows not to let World Cup chance go by after first England… Stephen Kenny urges Ireland to forget big win over Scotland ahead of rematch Rangers’ directors and investors are on the same page when it comes to ownership Chris Mepham: Nations League games important for Wales ahead of World Cup UEFA confirms Russia’s exclusion from Euro 2024 qualifying draw Rangers are not hoarding cash – John Bennett defends board’s transfer strategy Man United’s £77m overspend on Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro revealed More from The Courier Flats plan for historic Brechin pub A fresh take on The Marriage of Figaro set for Dundee Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate… 0 MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel… 0 Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets 0