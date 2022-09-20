Scotland boss Steve Clarke wants better display against Ukraine this time around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland boss Steve Clarke wants better display against Ukraine this time around

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 2.31pm Updated: September 20 2022, 5.17pm
Steve Clarke prepares his side to face Ukraine (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steve Clarke prepares his side to face Ukraine (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Steve Clarke has challenged Scotland to produce a much better display in Wednesday’s Nations League match with Ukraine than they managed in their World Cup play-off defeat earlier this year.

The Scots were well beaten in the last meeting between the teams at the start of June as Oleksandr Petrakov’s team – playing their first match since the Russian invasion of their homeland began in February – performed impressively to win 3-1 on an emotional night at Hampden.

Clarke is hoping for a much better showing when the sides are reunited in Glasgow on Wednesday.

“I don’t think it will have the same edge because that game in June was pretty unique with the circumstances leading into it,” said Clarke, when asked how this week’s match will compare with the World Cup play-off.

“It’ll be slightly different but it’s still a big game for two teams that want to top the section. I think the Scottish public, the Scottish fans now will know that Ukraine are a very good team.

“I’m sure they will play to the same level but what I’m looking for from our team is that we get back to the level that we can and then we’ll see what the result is.

“I think the players knew what to expect in the summer but we just didn’t reach our levels. Hopefully this time we do.”

Ukraine celebrate
Ukraine beat Scotland in June (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland, who have won two of their three games in the current Nations League campaign, can leapfrog Ukraine at the top of the section if they win on Wednesday. Clarke is well aware of the tournament’s importance after previously securing a Euro 2020 play-off through winning their Nations League group.

“It’s important, the Nations League is important, as we know because we qualified for Euro 2020 through the Nations League,” said Clarke, whose side host Ireland on Saturday before facing Ukraine again in Warsaw next Tuesday.

“We also know if we have a good week we could be seeded for the draw for Euro 2024 so it’s an important competition.”

Clarke has no plans to call anyone else into the squad before Wednesday’s match despite losing three players to injury.

Striker Jacob Brown, defender Grant Hanley and goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin all withdrew over the weekend, with Rangers shot-stopper Robby McCrorie the only player called up so far to fill the gaps.

“Certainly not before the first game,” said Clarke, when asked if there would be further additions.

“We’ll monitor the situation but I’ve got more than enough in the squad to cover the first game.

“I’m disappointed to lose more players but we knew some of them (the call-offs) were coming. We’ve just got to deal with it and move on.

“Maybe after the game on Wednesday we’ll have to call some people into the squad but we’ll take it game by game.”

