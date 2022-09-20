Savannah Marshall’s title fight with Claressa Shields rescheduled for October 15 By Press Association September 20 2022, 2.33pm Savannah Marshall will get her shot at Claressa Shields (Owen Humphreys/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Savannah Marshall’s world middleweight title fight against Claressa Shields has been rescheduled for October 15 at London’s O2 Arena. The eagerly-awaited contest was postponed earlier this month as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen. Organisers swiftly set about rearranging the contest, which is the culmination of a decades-long rivalry following Marshall’s victory over the American as an amateur. Claressa Shields is a two-time Olympic champion (Owen Humphreys/PA) The bill will remain the same with Mikaela Mayer facing Alycia Baumgardner for the world featherweight title in the chief support. Tokyo Olympic champion Lauren Price, plus former amateur team-mates Karriss Artingstall and Caroline Dubois, are also on the all-female card. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Debutant Luke Wood takes three wickets as England restrict Pakistan total We’ve got to win it – Simon Middleton admits only World Cup glory will… Pep Guardiola ‘very happy’ Roberto De Zerbi chose to take over at Brighton Ivan Toney vows not to let World Cup chance go by after first England… Stephen Kenny urges Ireland to forget big win over Scotland ahead of rematch Rangers’ directors and investors are on the same page when it comes to ownership Chris Mepham: Nations League games important for Wales ahead of World Cup UEFA confirms Russia’s exclusion from Euro 2024 qualifying draw Rangers are not hoarding cash – John Bennett defends board’s transfer strategy Man United’s £77m overspend on Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro revealed More from The Courier Flats plan for historic Brechin pub A fresh take on The Marriage of Figaro set for Dundee Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate… 0 MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel… 0 Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets 0