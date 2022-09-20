Man United’s £77m overspend on Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Man United’s £77m overspend on Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro revealed

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 4.03pm
Manchester United overpaid to the tune of 33m euros to sign Antony from Ajax, according to a new study assessing players’ transfer values (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United overpaid to the tune of 33m euros to sign Antony from Ajax, according to a new study assessing players’ transfer values (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United paid £77million more for Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro this summer than they were actually worth, according to a new study.

The Red Devils were found to have the highest overspend of any club in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues when reported transfer fees were compared to a player’s estimated value prior to transfer.

The study by Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory, published on Monday, showed United had paid a combined 238million euro (£209m) more than the estimated total value of 33 players they had signed since July 2012.

A further breakdown of the data obtained by the PA news agency on Tuesday showed the signing of Antony from Ajax was the biggest contributor to United’s overspend.

He was valued at 67m euro but United were reported to have paid 100m – a difference of 33m.

United were found to have overspent by 29m euro to sign Martinez and 26m euro to sign Casemiro. Across the three deals that amounts to 88m euro or just over £77m.

The signing of Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid in 2014 was listed as a 27m euro overspend, while United were found to have overpaid to the tune of 25m and 21m euro to bring in Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Harry Maguire from Leicester in the summer 2019 window.

Paul Pogba's value was estimated to be 28m euros higher than the amount United paid for him in 2016
Paul Pogba’s value was estimated to be 28m euros higher than the amount United paid for him in 2016 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The signing of Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016 was found to be United’s best bit of business in terms of estimated value compared to transfer fee paid.

United paid a reported 110m euro for the France midfielder but his estimated value prior to the deal was 138m euro, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

The signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund was found to have cost United 15m euro less than his estimated value.

