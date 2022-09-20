Chris Mepham: Nations League games important for Wales ahead of World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Mepham: Nations League games important for Wales ahead of World Cup

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 4.37pm
Chris Mepham wants Wales to finish their Nations League campaign with a flourish ahead of the World Cup in Qatar (David Davies/PA)
Chris Mepham wants Wales to finish their Nations League campaign with a flourish ahead of the World Cup in Qatar (David Davies/PA)

Chris Mepham says Wales are seeking to take momentum from their final two Nations League fixtures into the World Cup.

Wales play Belgium in Brussels on Thursday before wrapping up their Nations League campaign against Poland in Cardiff three days later.

While Wales, currently bottom of A4, are aiming to secure their place in the top tier of European football, defender Mepham admits the nation’s first World Cup for 64 years in November is looming large.

He said: “It can be difficult to give your full focus on these games when you’ve got the opportunity of a lifetime around the corner, but these games are really important to fine tune what we need to work on.

“These are our last preparation games for the World Cup and it’s important we take any sort of momentum from them to Qatar.

“Hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves, get two decent results, and then there’s loads of confidence going into November and December.”

Wales are without injured quartet Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies, Harry Wilson and Joe Allen against the world’s second ranked team.

But Wales have a good recent record against the Red Devils, winning two, losing two and drawing four of their eight games over the past decade.

The two sides last met in June when Brennan Johnson’s late equaliser gave Wales a 1-1 Nations League draw in Cardiff.

Mepham said: “We know they’re a good side and they have got some amazing footballers, people like Kevin de Bruyne.

“I played against him at Man City and he absolutely ran the show.

Wales v Belgium – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has proved a thorn in Wales’ side in the past (David Davies/PA)

“But we’ve showed in the past couple of games that we can go toe to toe with them.”

Mepham has linked up with the Wales camp having gone from bit-part Bournemouth player in the Sky Bet Championship last season to Premier League regular this term.

The 24-year-old was on the wrong end of a 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool last month, in which he scored an own goal, but Bournemouth are since unbeaten in three games.

He said: “I think that’s the mental roller-coaster of being a footballer.

Liverpool v Bournemouth – Premier League – Anfield
Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham, left, has recovered from scoring an own goal at Liverpool last month and being on the wrong end of a 9-0 scoreline (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I wasn’t in the team loads last year, but I’ve worked hard in pre-season.

“I’ve put myself in a position where I’ve started every game and hopefully got a World Cup to look forward to.

“I just want to give a good account, hopefully play well and give Pagey (Robert Page, manager) a problem when it comes to picking the team.

“Everybody will be the same. Being on the plane is one thing, but actually playing out there is a completely different one. Hopefully I can do both.”

