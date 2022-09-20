Conor Bradley hopes Northern Ireland can benefit from his impressive club form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conor Bradley hopes Northern Ireland can benefit from his impressive club form

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 10.33pm
Conor Bradley wants to take the next step with Northern Ireland after impressing on loan at Bolton (Niall Carson/PA)
Conor Bradley wants to take the next step with Northern Ireland after impressing on loan at Bolton (Niall Carson/PA)

Conor Bradley will go into Northern Ireland’s upcoming Nations League fixtures with greater confidence after making an impressive start to his loan spell at Bolton.

The 19-year-old Liverpool prospect has already earned eight caps for his country but feels he is ready to kick on a level after getting his first taste of regular senior football in League One.

Playing in a wing-back role, Bradley has made an instant impact at the University of Bolton Stadium, scoring three goals in 12 appearances in all competitions.

“I feel good this season,” Bradley said. “Obviously it’s been a step up for me playing twice a week.

“It’s been difficult at times but hopefully it’s something that will help me in the long term.

“Definitely I feel more confident. I’ve got a bit of rhythm from playing twice a week. It’s mainly the confidence part. I feel good about myself from playing most of the games with Bolton. I just want to kick on now and put that into a Northern Ireland shirt.”

Bradley got his first Bolton goal in a lop-sided 5-1 EFL Cup success over Salford, and followed it up with league strikes against Morecambe and Charlton, wins which have helped the Wanderers climb to fifth in the table.

“Definitely I’m getting myself into the box more, the timing of the runs into the box and obviously finishing off those chances, which I still want to get better at,” Bradley said when asked which parts of his game have developed most quickly since joining Bolton.

“Also my game management, I’m young, some of the players in England are stronger than me so I’ve been dealing with that and trying to play around that…

“It will hopefully help me with Northern Ireland. (Ian Baraclough) likes to play quite similar to how we do at Bolton with the wing-backs and he wants his wing-backs in the box as well. So hopefully I can add to that.”

Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa – Carabao Cup – Second Round – University of Bolton Stadium
Conor Bradley has caught the eye at Bolton (Isaac Parkin/PA).

Bradley made five senior appearances for Liverpool last term, including a substitute appearance away to AC Milan in the Champions League, and he remains in regular contact with the club about his progress with Bolton.

“It has been massive that they have kept in contact and they still want to know how I am doing and how I am settling in,” he said. “Liverpool have been great that way and I can’t thank them enough.

“It was the right time to make the loan move. I needed to get out and play as many games as I could.

“It is a big learning curve for me but it is a move I had to make and I can’t wait for the rest of the season.”

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Anfield
Bradley, pictured playing for parent club Liverpool in the FA Cup third round match against Shrewsbury earlier this year (PA)

While his club career is progressing, this week’s task is to help dig Northern Ireland out of the hole they dug for themselves with a dismal run of results in June.

Two draws with Cyprus and defeats at home to Greece and away in Kosovo have left Baraclough’s side battling relegation from Group C in the Nations League, having begun the campaign with talk of promotion.

With Baraclough under pressure from disgruntled sections of the Green And White Army, a result at home to Kosovo on Saturday is imperative before Tuesday’s trip to Athens to face a Greece side top of the standings with four wins from four.

“We were disappointed in June,” Bradley said. “We felt we could have done better. But we are still positive and we have a couple of familiar faces back so we are confident we can get two positive results from these games.”

