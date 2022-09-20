Joe Rodon knew he needed a piece of the action to improve his World Cup chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Rodon knew he needed a piece of the action to improve his World Cup chances

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 10.33pm
Wales defender Joe Rodon has impressed on loan at French club Rennes ahead of the World Cup in November (David Davies/PA)
Wales defender Joe Rodon has impressed on loan at French club Rennes ahead of the World Cup in November (David Davies/PA)

Joe Rodon admits he had to leave Tottenham to make the most of his World Cup dream with Wales.

Rodon has linked up with the Wales squad for Nations League games against Belgium and Poland this week for the first time as a Rennes player, having joined the Ligue 1 club last month on a season-long loan deal from Spurs.

Wales captain Gareth Bale, who was at Spurs with Rodon during the 2020-21 season, said in June that he felt his international team-mate “deserved” to be playing for Tottenham.

Cyprus Soccer Europa League
Joe Rodon, centre, in action for Rennes against AEK Larnaca in the Europa League, has settled in well at his new French club (Petros Karadjias/AP)

But the 24-year-old played more minutes for Wales than Spurs last season, and national team manager Robert Page had expressed his concern over the central defender’s lack of game time ahead of the World Cup in November.

Rodon said: “No player wants to be going to a World Cup having hardly played a minute of football.

“As everyone is aware, I haven’t played that much over the last two years. I think it was really important for me and my development to be exposed and be put in a position where I play a lot of games.

“That will improve me and give me more confidence.

“I can only feel thankful and grateful for the opportunity I have been given at Rennes. I’ll try and do myself proud by keep playing every week.”

Rodon has already played in nine out of Rennes’ first 10 matches so far this season.

He has also gained Europa League experience against AEK Larnaca and Fenerbahce, and believes his move to France will stand him in good stead against Belgium in Brussels on Thursday.

“Every league has its different challenges,” Rodon said.

Wales Press Conference and Training – Vale Resort – Friday June 10th
Wales captain Gareth Bale said he felt his former Tottenham teammate Joe Rodon “deserved” to play more minutes at Spurs last season (Nick Potts/PA)

“I feel it’s a very good league. It’s very physical, but with a lot of good, technical players as well.

“There is a good balance in there and it’s up to me to adapt and improve my game.

“I’ve loved playing more games building up to this camp, it’s something I’ve missed. I want to continue doing it until I finish.”

Wales are battling to stay in the top tier of the Nations League having only picked up one point from four matches.

That point came in a 1-1 draw at home to Belgium in June when Brennan Johnson scored a late equaliser.

Even if Wales lose in Belgium, and depending on results elsewhere, the Dragons could avoid relegation from League A by beating Poland in their final group fixture in Cardiff on Sunday.

Rodon said: “It’s the last camp before the World Cup, and, of course, we’ve got two hard and important games to play.

“We can’t really look past that, we know there’s a job to be done.

“All we can do is focus on Thursday, then Sunday, and then look forward to the World Cup.”

