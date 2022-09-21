On this day in 2008: Ryder Cup misery in Louisville for Nick Faldo’s Europe team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2008: Ryder Cup misery in Louisville for Nick Faldo’s Europe team

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 6.03am
Europe’s captain Nick Faldo appears dejected during his speech in the the 37th Ryder Cup closing ceremony at Valhalla Golf Club (Nick Potts/PA)
Europe’s captain Nick Faldo appears dejected during his speech in the the 37th Ryder Cup closing ceremony at Valhalla Golf Club (Nick Potts/PA)

The Ryder Cup returned to American hands in Muhammad Ali’s home town of Louisville as Europe captain Nick Faldo’s plan to “float like a butterfly and sting like a bee” went up in smoke.

Trailing by two points entering the 12 closing singles at Valhalla, Faldo went with sting in his tail, putting Padraig Harrington out last despite the danger of the Open and PGA champion’s clash with Chad Campbell becoming irrelevant.

So it proved, and the final scoreline was a resounding 16 1/2-11 1/2 triumph to the United States.

Paul Azinger’s side, ending a run of three successive defeats, clinched victory with four games – those involving not just Harrington, but also star-of-the-week Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell – still out on the course.

With the wind taken out of their sails, Poulter managed to make it four wins out of five to be the week’s top scorer and debutant McDowell won as well, but Westwood and Harrington lost and so ended the event without a victory between them.

For Harrington, a mere half-point to his name was the same story as at The K Club two years earlier. His two major wins made it a fantastic 2008, of course, but as far as the Ryder Cup was concerned he had peaked too soon.

As for Westwood, he finished with an attack on the Kentucky crowds.

“Some of the stuff that has been said to me has been shameful,” Westwood said. “I have been abused from start to finish, and I don’t think that’s golf.”

Faldo said his singles order was a team decision, but it was only six years earlier that Curtis Strange sent Tiger Woods out 12th at The Belfry and that did not matter either.

Azinger said: “We just had a plan and stuck to it. We created a 13th man with the crowd, and they were beautifully behaved.

“The guys had an ‘everything to gain’ attitude, and they came together as a group. In the end it comes down to putting and heart, and our guys had a lot of heart.”

