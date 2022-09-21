Harry Kane to wear anti-discrimination armband at Qatar World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Harry Kane to wear anti-discrimination armband at Qatar World Cup

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 11.43am Updated: September 21 2022, 12.35pm
Harry Kane will wear an anti-discrimination armband during the World Cup in Qatar (FA Handout/PA).
Harry Kane will wear an anti-discrimination armband during the World Cup in Qatar (FA Handout/PA).

England captain Harry Kane will wear an anti-discrimination armband during the team’s World Cup matches in Qatar this winter.

The Football Association has joined nine other European federations, including the Football Association of Wales, in supporting a season-long OneLove campaign against discrimination.

Kane and the captains of the eight other countries who have qualified for the World Cup will wear the OneLove armband in Qatar, where same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships, are criminalised. He will wear the armband for the first time in Friday night’s Nations League match against Italy.

Harry Kane wearing the OneLove armband as part of an anti-discrimination campaign
Harry Kane wearing the OneLove armband as part of an anti-discrimination campaign (Handout from the FA/PA)

Kane said: “I am honoured to join my fellow national team captains in supporting the important OneLove campaign.

“As captains we may all be competing against each other on the pitch, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination.

“This is even more relevant at a time when division is common in society. Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching.”

The FA continues to request more detail on the assurances given by the local organising committee that all fans, including those from the LGBTQ+ community, will be welcome, safe and secure in Qatar.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said his organisation was also lobbying the game’s global governing body FIFA for an update regarding a compensation scheme for migrant workers in Qatar and the creation of a centre to help those workers access support.

Chief executive Mark Bullingham says the FA is seeking an update from FIFA on the concept of a migrant workers centre in Qatar
Chief executive Mark Bullingham says the FA is seeking an update from FIFA on the concept of a migrant workers centre in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

“We continue to push for the principle of compensation for the families of migrant workers who have lost their lives or have been injured in construction projects,” he said.

“Again, we are pushing FIFA for an update on the compensation fund which has been consistently referenced as a safety net where workers and their families have been unable to secure compensation from the construction companies.”

Human rights organisations including Amnesty International have called on FIFA to set aside 440 million US dollars (£388m) to support a compensation fund and help establish a migrant workers centre.

The amount is equivalent to the prize money on offer to teams at the World Cup.

The FA said a group of migrant workers had been invited to England’s World Cup training base at Al Wakrah to meet the players.

Amnesty welcomed the FA’s stance on discrimination and migrant worker rights.

The organisation’s head of priority campaigns, Felix Jakens, said: “The FA’s pledge to support efforts to remedy abuses suffered by thousands of overseas workers in Qatar – including with a Migrant Workers’ Centre – could be significant, but we still need to see whether this is seriously taken up either by the Qatari authorities or by FIFA.

“Human rights issues have plagued preparations for this World Cup, and we’ve previously been disappointed by years of FA reticence and over-optimistic statements about ‘progress’ in Qatar.

“Unexplained migrant worker deaths, workers being cheated of their wages and others working extremely long hours are just some of the issues that Qatar’s patchily-enforced labour laws are still failing to address.

“Top-flight football is immensely rich and genuinely influential, and FIFA should have insisted on human rights clauses when it originally assessed Qatar’s hosting bid.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move to the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA).
Football rumours: Manchester United gain ground in race for Jude Bellingham
Anthony Joshua, pictured, claimed his 22nd consecutive victory with a seventh-round victory over Alexander Povetkin (Nick Potts/PA)
On This Day in 2018 – Anthony Joshua beats Alexander Povetkin to defend belts
Steve Clarke confident Scotland would get breakthrough against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steve Clarke never lost faith Scotland goal would come despite missed chances
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes hit a Hampden double (Steve Welsh/PA)
Two-goal Lyndon Dykes praises Scotland staff for tactical tweaks against Ukraine
Tottenham defender Matt Doherty is hoping to step up his comeback from injury on international duty with the Republic of Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)
He’s made us feel like winners – Matt Doherty reveals Antonio Conte effect
Jack Grealish is not worried by the criticism of his style by Graeme Souness (Mike Egerton/PA)
He always says stuff about me! – Jack Grealish laughs off Graeme Souness jibes
Jordan Henderson would think twice about his family travelling to the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jordan Henderson to think twice about taking his family to the World Cup
Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon is enjoying life under Antonio Conte (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon reaping benefits of Antonio Conte’s training regime
Bolton striker Dion Charles is keen to get a chance to start for Northern Ireland (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Dion Charles confident he can solve Northern Ireland’s goalscoring problem
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes scored twice against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Substitute Lyndon Dykes heads in late double as Scotland beat Ukraine

More from The Courier

The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks