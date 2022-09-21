Talking points as Wales take on Belgium in the Nations League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Talking points as Wales take on Belgium in the Nations League

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 11.57am
Wales and Belgium have been regular opponents over the past decade (David Davies/PA)
Wales and Belgium have been regular opponents over the past decade (David Davies/PA)

Wales head to Belgium on Thursday to play their penultimate game before the World Cup in November.

The Dragons are bottom of their Nations League section, while second-placed Belgium are trying to chase down group leaders Holland.

Here are the main talking points surrounding the Brussels clash.

Bale wait

Skipper Gareth Bale has joined up with the Wales squad for the first time as a Los Angeles FC player. But Bale’s starting role is in doubt after his late arrival from California. The 33-year-old was a 62nd-minute substitute in LAFC’s 3-1 victory over Houston Dynamo in the early hours of Monday morning (UK time). Bale did not arrive in Wales until Tuesday afternoon, and boss Robert Page will weigh up the effects of jet lag before deciding whether he starts in Brussels or takes a place on the bench.

Teenage talent

Teenagers Luke Harris and Jordan James could get the chance to stake World Cup claims against Belgium and Poland this week. The midfield pair have been called up following injuries to Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and Harry Wilson. Harris, who has a remarkable scoring record for Fulham’s age-grade sides, only turned 17 in April and could become the fourth-youngest Welshman to play for his country. Hereford-born James, 18, gets the chance after impressing for Birmingham and returning to the Wales fold after playing for England Under-20s in March.

Re-energised Rodon

Wales v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Joe Rodon has swapped Tottenham for Rennes in Ligue 1 this season (PA)

Page was delighted with the summer transfer window that saw much of his squad switch clubs in the pursuit of game time ahead of the World Cup. But Joe Rodon’s loan move from Tottenham to Rennes delighted him more than most. Rodon was a cornerstone of the side that qualified for Qatar, but Page had expressed concern over the centre-half’s lack of first-team football. Rodon has hit the ground running in France, producing some measured displays in their impressive start to the Ligue 1 campaign.

Relegation battle

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales’ Nations League campaign has suffered from conceding late goals (David Davies/PA)

Wales are hoping their stay in the top tier of the Nations League is not a brief one. Late goals have haunted their campaign with points against Poland and Holland, twice, conceded at the death. Despite those three defeats, Wales can still avoid relegation – and one win might do. Even if they lose in Brussels, beating Poland in Cardiff on Sunday might be enough to keep them in League A, depending on the Poles’ result against Holland on Thursday.

Familiar foes

Wales and Belgium have seen a lot of each other over the last 10 years. This will be their ninth meeting in the last decade with the score even so far – two wins apiece and four draws. Wales’ wins came in Euro 2016 qualification, Bale scoring the winner on an electric night in Cardiff, and the quarter-final of that tournament itself, 3-1 in Lille. Brennan Johnson’s late equaliser in Cardiff three months ago secured Wales’ only point of this Nations League campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move to the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA).
Football rumours: Manchester United gain ground in race for Jude Bellingham
Anthony Joshua, pictured, claimed his 22nd consecutive victory with a seventh-round victory over Alexander Povetkin (Nick Potts/PA)
On This Day in 2018 – Anthony Joshua beats Alexander Povetkin to defend belts
Steve Clarke confident Scotland would get breakthrough against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steve Clarke never lost faith Scotland goal would come despite missed chances
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes hit a Hampden double (Steve Welsh/PA)
Two-goal Lyndon Dykes praises Scotland staff for tactical tweaks against Ukraine
Tottenham defender Matt Doherty is hoping to step up his comeback from injury on international duty with the Republic of Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)
He’s made us feel like winners – Matt Doherty reveals Antonio Conte effect
Jack Grealish is not worried by the criticism of his style by Graeme Souness (Mike Egerton/PA)
He always says stuff about me! – Jack Grealish laughs off Graeme Souness jibes
Jordan Henderson would think twice about his family travelling to the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jordan Henderson to think twice about taking his family to the World Cup
Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon is enjoying life under Antonio Conte (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon reaping benefits of Antonio Conte’s training regime
Bolton striker Dion Charles is keen to get a chance to start for Northern Ireland (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Dion Charles confident he can solve Northern Ireland’s goalscoring problem
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes scored twice against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Substitute Lyndon Dykes heads in late double as Scotland beat Ukraine

More from The Courier

The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks