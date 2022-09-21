Glen Johnson tells ‘world-class’ Trent Alexander-Arnold’s critics to ‘back off’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Glen Johnson tells ‘world-class’ Trent Alexander-Arnold’s critics to ‘back off’

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 3.41pm Updated: September 21 2022, 7.25pm
Glen Johnson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Richard Sellers/Peter Byrne/PA)
Glen Johnson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Richard Sellers/Peter Byrne/PA)

Former England and Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson believes Trent Alexander-Arnold remains a world-class talent and criticism of his form this season is premature.

The 23-year-old, like a number of his Reds team-mates, has struggled for top form this term and that has led to a renewal of the scrutiny of the former academy graduate’s game.

Questions continue to be asked about his defensive capabilities and whether he can adjust his game from how he plays for Liverpool to a more disciplined approach with England.

Alexander-Arnold has been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Nations League matches against Italy and Germany over the next week but a starting role is far from guaranteed.

“I personally think people should back off,” Johnson, speaking at an LFC Foundation-SC Johnson Goals for Change partnership event at Anfield, told the PA news agency.

“He set the bar so high in recent years that people are just too quick to jump on his back just because he is not at the level we are used to seeing him.

“We all know he is better going forward then defending but there is nothing wrong with that; every player is better at one thing than something else.

“I think it is a bit harsh. Of course he hasn’t been playing to the level we are used to seeing but you don’t lose your ability overnight. He is still world-class.

“Every player goes up and down in form and Trent no more than anyone else wants to get back to his heights.

Glen Johnson
Like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Glen Johnson played for Liverpool and England (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He is still a young lad and once he gets going and gets a bit more confident I am sure he will reach the heights he has been at in the past.”

While Alexander-Arnold has no competition at Liverpool for his place, the situation is different at international level with Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, Chelsea’s Reece James and Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier all ahead of him in the pecking order.

And while the perception remains he cannot perform at the highest level, he faces a battle to push his claims for a starting place but Johnson believes there is no reason why he cannot excel with England.

“There are two or three people you could fight different arguments for,” he added.

“I think Reece James would be the closest competition to Trent but you have two different players.

“I think Gareth is probably rubbing his hands together because if you are playing against a team who will sit back and put 10 players behind the ball you might play Trent because of his delivery and free-kick ability and then when you are up against it you might play Reece James.

“The players don’t want that of course, they want to play every game but the England manager is probably loving it.

“Don’t get me wrong, international football is different to the Premier League, you do have to play slightly different.

“At international level you might be playing against a team who might not be one of the big nations but will have players who are capable of hurting you if you are not right on your game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold, left, is not an England regular (Nick Potts/PA)

“But of course he will play for England for an awful long time. It’s going to take some hard work but he is more than capable.”

Johnson was attending Anfield where 400 school children learned about sustainability.

“I remember as a kid when you learn from a place you were interested in you pay a lot more attention,” said the 38-year-old.

“It is very important. There are kids learning about how to start recycling, reusable energy and some tips they can use at home.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move to the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA).
Football rumours: Manchester United gain ground in race for Jude Bellingham
Anthony Joshua, pictured, claimed his 22nd consecutive victory with a seventh-round victory over Alexander Povetkin (Nick Potts/PA)
On This Day in 2018 – Anthony Joshua beats Alexander Povetkin to defend belts
Steve Clarke confident Scotland would get breakthrough against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steve Clarke never lost faith Scotland goal would come despite missed chances
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes hit a Hampden double (Steve Welsh/PA)
Two-goal Lyndon Dykes praises Scotland staff for tactical tweaks against Ukraine
Tottenham defender Matt Doherty is hoping to step up his comeback from injury on international duty with the Republic of Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)
He’s made us feel like winners – Matt Doherty reveals Antonio Conte effect
Jack Grealish is not worried by the criticism of his style by Graeme Souness (Mike Egerton/PA)
He always says stuff about me! – Jack Grealish laughs off Graeme Souness jibes
Jordan Henderson would think twice about his family travelling to the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jordan Henderson to think twice about taking his family to the World Cup
Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon is enjoying life under Antonio Conte (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon reaping benefits of Antonio Conte’s training regime
Bolton striker Dion Charles is keen to get a chance to start for Northern Ireland (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Dion Charles confident he can solve Northern Ireland’s goalscoring problem
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes scored twice against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Substitute Lyndon Dykes heads in late double as Scotland beat Ukraine

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks