England better prepared than ever before heading into World Cup – Emily Scarratt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England better prepared than ever before heading into World Cup – Emily Scarratt

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 4.07pm
Emily Scarratt has been at the forefront of England’s elevation to World Cup favourites (David Davies/PA)
Emily Scarratt has been at the forefront of England’s elevation to World Cup favourites (David Davies/PA)

Emily Scarratt will embark on her fourth World Cup having witnessed a radical transformation in the women’s game.

England’s star centre is expected to be an influential figure in New Zealand this autumn when Simon Middleton’s side will aim to become global champions for the third time.

Scarratt was among the heroes of 2014, finishing as the tournament’s highest points scorer, but also appeared in the 2010 and 2017 World Cups in a career that numbers 103 caps despite a lengthy interruption to play sevens.

Emily Scarratt will be goalkicker and vice captain at the World Cup
Emily Scarratt will be goal-kicker and vice-captain at the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

For this event England are huge favourites, possessing a record 25-Test winning run and the most professional set-up, including the use of full-time contracts that have helped create unrivalled depth.

“The game has a changed a lot. You can look at it from so many different angles,” Scarratt told the PA news agency.

“Fundamentally, how much time we are spending together in preparation is hugely different to 2010. Things like kit provision, how we travel, where we stay.

“The massive one we have now is the support network we have with the fans. It’s been awesome to play a couple of warm-up games at home in front of 10,000 people.

“In the past we’ve had that for a World Cup final, not the warm-up fixture prior to it. It’s really exciting.

“And it’s scary how much the quality has gone up on the pitch. You get some of these youngsters running around – they are super fast, super talented and super skilful. It’s an awesome place to be.

“Our domestic league has taken off which has obviously helped to bring players on quickly.

“We were part of the 2017 final that was one of the best World Cup finals in terms of quality.

“Obviously we’d rather have been on the right side of the result rather than being part of a fantastic spectacle, but you can see the quality is right up there.”

Scarratt’s own elation at discovering she had been included in the squad was tempered by learning that her long-term friend and team-mate Natasha Hunt had failed to make the cut.

Middleton, the Red Roses head coach, explained that Hunt’s playing style is at odds with what he wants from the position, meaning that the starting nine for the last two World Cup finals will not be present in New Zealand.

“She’s gutted and I’m gutted for her because she’s my best mate. Irrelevant of the rugby side of things, you want those people around you,” Scarratt said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move to the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA).
Football rumours: Manchester United gain ground in race for Jude Bellingham
Anthony Joshua, pictured, claimed his 22nd consecutive victory with a seventh-round victory over Alexander Povetkin (Nick Potts/PA)
On This Day in 2018 – Anthony Joshua beats Alexander Povetkin to defend belts
Steve Clarke confident Scotland would get breakthrough against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steve Clarke never lost faith Scotland goal would come despite missed chances
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes hit a Hampden double (Steve Welsh/PA)
Two-goal Lyndon Dykes praises Scotland staff for tactical tweaks against Ukraine
Tottenham defender Matt Doherty is hoping to step up his comeback from injury on international duty with the Republic of Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)
He’s made us feel like winners – Matt Doherty reveals Antonio Conte effect
Jack Grealish is not worried by the criticism of his style by Graeme Souness (Mike Egerton/PA)
He always says stuff about me! – Jack Grealish laughs off Graeme Souness jibes
Jordan Henderson would think twice about his family travelling to the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jordan Henderson to think twice about taking his family to the World Cup
Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon is enjoying life under Antonio Conte (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon reaping benefits of Antonio Conte’s training regime
Bolton striker Dion Charles is keen to get a chance to start for Northern Ireland (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Dion Charles confident he can solve Northern Ireland’s goalscoring problem
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes scored twice against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Substitute Lyndon Dykes heads in late double as Scotland beat Ukraine

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Emily Scarratt has been at the forefront of England’s elevation to World Cup favourites (David Davies/PA)
Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled
0

Editor's Picks