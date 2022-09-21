Harry Kane backs bid to hold hockey World Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Harry Kane backs bid to hold hockey World Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 4.17pm
Harry Kane supports the bid to stage the World Cup hockey final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane supports the bid to stage the World Cup hockey final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)

Harry Kane has backed a bid that would see Tottenham Hotspur Stadium host the World Cup final⁠ of men’s hockey.

Organisers are just weeks away from discovering if a joint England and Wales bid will beat out those from Germany, South Africa and another dual proposal from Belgium and Netherlands to stage the 2026 event.

The England captain lent his voice to a video for the aspiring hosts’ promotional campaign, which was launched on Wednesday.

England Wales hockey World Cup bid
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could host the 2026 World Cup final (Alex Morton/Getty Images for England Hockey)

“It will encourage perceptions of hockey, encourage participation, and benefit local communities,” he said. “I’m backing the bid.”

Goalkeeper Ollie Payne, who won bronze with England at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in August, was delighted by the football skipper’s support.

“It’s amazing,” he told the PA news agency from the north London football club’s state-of the-art home. “He’s someone you watch on TV or Match of the Day every week.

“When you come here and realise the magnitude of what’s going on, it’s super exciting and just makes you want to be a part of it.

England hockey bronze Birmingham
England won bronze at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (Martin Rickett/PA)

“[Playing here] wouldn’t be a bad advert for the game,” joked Payne, who plays at club level for Holcombe, adding “the more good to come out of the game, the more you inspire younger generations, you inspire every generation to then go to the domestic games and want to be a part of the sport in whatever fashion that is. That’s hopefully what it will bring, and that’s really, really exciting.”

The 62,850-capacity Premier League venue⁠, which is able to accommodate over 10 times the number of supporters than at the sport’s Birmingham 2022 home, is arguably the biggest carrot England Hockey and Hockey Wales are dangling at decision-makers.

But geographic diversity is also critical to what they hope will be a positive outcome for their proposal when the decision is made in early November, with other matches proposed for Twickenham Stoop in London, cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton and Cardiff Arms Park.

Rupert Shipperley grew up playing rugby but made the leap to hockey full time, debuting for Wales in 2014.

You only need look to his former sport, he said, to understand the potential of those Cardiff Arms clashes.

Rupert Shipperley
Rupert Shipperley has represented both Wales and Team GB (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“You just look at what rugby has done in Wales,” said Shipperley. “So if we can create a small part of that in the hockey world it would be massive.

“We’ve got very passionate [sports] fans in Wales, loud fans, and they’ve travelled around the world following us so it’s about time we brought it back to Cardiff for them.”

England and Great Britain Hockey CEO Nick Pink agreed.

“Wales is a fundamental part of our bid,” he said. “To bring the two nations together in the way that we do, we’re pretty much aligned a lot of the time anyway. We come together as Great Britain leading into the Olympic Games every four years.

“When you go back to 2012, only 10 years ago, when the Olympic Games was here, we’ve hosted European Championships, we’ve hosted the women’s (hockey) World Cup in east London, so there’s a proud tradition of hosting events here in the UK.

“With the Women’s Euros and the Commonwealth Games, we have people that come out and watch these amazing events. We’re big eventers here in the UK.”

England Wales hockey players at Spurs
Organisers should know the outcome of the bid by November (Alex Morton/Getty Images for England Hockey)

But World Cup hockey at a sold-out Spurs? That, he agreed, would be unprecedented.

He added: “This is something that hockey fans will have never experienced before, and to put them into one of the finest stadiums in the world to watch a hockey semi-final and a hockey world final is something that we can only dream about.”

Come November, he will know if the dream will come true.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move to the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA).
Football rumours: Manchester United gain ground in race for Jude Bellingham
Anthony Joshua, pictured, claimed his 22nd consecutive victory with a seventh-round victory over Alexander Povetkin (Nick Potts/PA)
On This Day in 2018 – Anthony Joshua beats Alexander Povetkin to defend belts
Steve Clarke confident Scotland would get breakthrough against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steve Clarke never lost faith Scotland goal would come despite missed chances
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes hit a Hampden double (Steve Welsh/PA)
Two-goal Lyndon Dykes praises Scotland staff for tactical tweaks against Ukraine
Tottenham defender Matt Doherty is hoping to step up his comeback from injury on international duty with the Republic of Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)
He’s made us feel like winners – Matt Doherty reveals Antonio Conte effect
Jack Grealish is not worried by the criticism of his style by Graeme Souness (Mike Egerton/PA)
He always says stuff about me! – Jack Grealish laughs off Graeme Souness jibes
Jordan Henderson would think twice about his family travelling to the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jordan Henderson to think twice about taking his family to the World Cup
Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon is enjoying life under Antonio Conte (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon reaping benefits of Antonio Conte’s training regime
Bolton striker Dion Charles is keen to get a chance to start for Northern Ireland (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Dion Charles confident he can solve Northern Ireland’s goalscoring problem
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes scored twice against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Substitute Lyndon Dykes heads in late double as Scotland beat Ukraine

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks