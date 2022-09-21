Katie Taylor to defend undisputed world lightweight crown at Wembley in October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katie Taylor to defend undisputed world lightweight crown at Wembley in October

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 4.43pm
Katie Taylor, pictured, defeated Amanda Serrano earlier this year (Adam Davy/PA)
Katie Taylor, pictured, defeated Amanda Serrano earlier this year (Adam Davy/PA)

Katie Taylor will defend her status as undisputed world lightweight champion against unbeaten Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at OVO Arena Wembley on October 29.

The Irish fighter, who edged out Amanda Serrano in a thriller on points in the first women’s contest to headline Madison Square Garden in April, will put her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line.

She has never before fought professionally on home soil but there was speculation of a bout at Croke Park this year against Puerto Rico’s Serrano or mixed martial arts stars Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg.

However, Taylor (21-0, 6KOs) will instead return to the venue where she made her debut in the paid ranks in November 2016 to take on an opponent who has not fought outside her native Argentina.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been almost six years since I made my pro debut there so it’s great to go back now and headline,” said Taylor.

“It’s been an amazing journey so far but there are still lots of great fights out there for me and I’m excited about what’s still to come.”

Carabajal, who is promoted by former two-weight world champion Marcos Maidana, has won all 19 fights since turning professional.

“I was very happy when I received the offer to challenge Katie,” said Carabajal, who at 32 is four years younger than Taylor. “The hard work has paid off. I’m not thinking for a second about giving Katie a win. All the belts will come back to Argentina with me.”

