England unveil new kits ahead of World Cup – Wednesday's sporting social By Press Association September 21 2022, 6.19pm England have new kits out (FA handout) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 21. Football New kits for England. A fresh look for our home kit. 👌 Buy yours now: https://t.co/e9ysUN8jWw pic.twitter.com/Rtd0a9cm2m— England (@England) September 21, 2022 Ready in red. 🔴Get the #ThreeLions' brand new away kit 👉 https://t.co/za9QRc0TEn pic.twitter.com/yjNfmOJeSU— England (@England) September 21, 2022 Hot off the press 🦁🏴 @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/tAG9TgT8BE— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) September 21, 2022 🏴👌🏼 @England pic.twitter.com/aDb1xMcqyK— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 21, 2022 The new @England look.@nikefootball pic.twitter.com/lqWxtCNZ00— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) September 21, 2022 🦁 pic.twitter.com/WAfhbv94yr— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) September 21, 2022 Heart of a Lion 🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/YsFwdYICU1— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) September 21, 2022 Ted Lasso is in the game! Jamie’s eyebrow.Ted’s khakis.Roy’s red cards.The realism in #FIFA23 is unmatched. pic.twitter.com/Wsc2TohrWT— AFC Richmond (@AFCRichmond) September 21, 2022 Charlie Adam hung up his boots. pic.twitter.com/CY5ACbVQa1— Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) September 21, 2022 Thank you 🙌 https://t.co/k95cqkEtFn— Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) September 21, 2022 Players geared up for international duty. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Jy8WIdwvTD— Casemiro (@Casemiro) September 21, 2022 Feliz por estar de volta a casa! 😀🇵🇹🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nh5FlzjORG— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 21, 2022 Pour le pays 🇨🇮🐘 pic.twitter.com/nz6I2Gp6Tm— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) September 21, 2022 👀🇲🇱 pic.twitter.com/nejMPVN5d8— #YB8 ⚽️🦍 SonofGod 🙌🏾🙏🏾 (@Yves_Bissouma) September 21, 2022 Thiago Alcantara – always a Bavarian. Always a Bavarian 😍 München Oktoberfest pic.twitter.com/dPTm85DES8— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 21, 2022 A proud moment for Cristiano Ronaldo. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) Cricket Mark Wood had a new fade. Darts Gerwyn Price was buzzing. What a weekend buzzing to have another title and to win this for the 2nd time, thank you all for the continued support @OfficialPDC @reddragondarts @TuffStuff_UK @MarshallMotorGp @valleywaterserv Image credit to Kelly Deckers pic.twitter.com/b4oLPOHFtY— Gerwyn Price (@Gezzyprice) September 21, 2022 Rugby Union George North bigged up his friend’s removal service after moving house. Big thank you to @Fox_Moving for helping us move house. Amazing service. Before anyone says I paid for the service it’s my friends company and just wanted to thank them for a sterling job 👌🏼👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/JjVwrVCMpJ— George North (@George_North) September 21, 2022 Rugby League Rob Burrow plugged his mate Kevin Sinfield’s autobiography. I couldn’t ask for a better mate than Kev. Today he’s announcing his autobiography and it’s a must-read. I encourage you all to pre-order – it’s a brilliant story. You can pre-order now via the link below. Limited signed copies are available.https://t.co/UWho6IGD2c pic.twitter.com/15WxTd0No4— Rob Burrow MBE (@Rob7Burrow) September 21, 2022 Boxing Carl Frampton put men’s mental health in Northern Ireland in the spotlight. Working away on a documentary which will air on BBC Northern Ireland about young men's mental health in NI. Thanks to Desy and Mairtin for being so open about some of the issues pic.twitter.com/vkdLc24PoX— Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) September 21, 2022 Frank Bruno with the seasonal quandary. Morning can the garden furniture stay out another few weeks? pic.twitter.com/ZrwQ3druJq— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) September 21, 2022 Ricky Hatton wished his mate well. Athletics Katharine Merry was feeling positive on her 48th birthday. 48 … it feels no different to 47,46,45,44,43,42,41 or 40 … this is a good start to the day 😂 pic.twitter.com/foI3TxZpKb— Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) September 21, 2022 Tennis Rafael Nadal was in danger of getting left behind. Hey… I am coming tomorrow… Landing in London in the morning… wait for me 😉💪🏻 https://t.co/IguhwCxN3E— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 21, 2022 Golf Tiger Woods was excited. One of the great things about playing golf as a team sport is that you get to build bonds that last for a lifetime. I have fond memories competing on U.S. #PresidentsCup teams, and look forward to bringing the team aspect to @TGL with @McIlroyRory. #TGLtalks https://t.co/dfLQMJLTof— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 21, 2022 Already a subscriber? 