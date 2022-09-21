England suffer ODI series defeat to India after Harmanpreet Kaur ton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England suffer ODI series defeat to India after Harmanpreet Kaur ton

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 8.41pm
Harmanpreet Kaur struck a century (Steven Paston/PA)
Harmanpreet Kaur struck a century (Steven Paston/PA)

Harmanpreet Kaur scored a superb century as England slid to a crushing one-day international series defeat against India at Canterbury.

Having lost by seven wickets in the opening game, the hosts needed to square the scoreline on Wednesday to make their long-awaited return to Lord’s this weekend – the first outing at the Home of Cricket for England’s women since the triumphant 2017 World Cup final – a series decider.

But the third Royal London ODI on Saturday – set to be head coach Lisa Keightley’s last match in charge – will be only a dead-rubber following India’s second triumph in four days.

Harmanpreet Kaur struck 143 off 111 balls to fire India to victory
Harmanpreet Kaur struck 143 off 111 balls to fire India to victory (Steven Paston/PA)

After Smriti Mandhana’s stylish 91 off 99 balls marshalled India’s successful pursuit of 228 at Hove last Sunday, this time it was the turn of skipper Kaur to star for the visiting side.

Kaur brought up her fifth ODI ton in 100 balls before finishing with a spectacular flourish – hitting 43 off her final 11 strikes – as England conceded their second biggest ODI total.

The hosts needed to better hefty India’s 333 for five to keep the series alive. But after slipping to 12 for two and then 47 for three, England’s already difficult task became nigh on improbable.

Danni Wyatt provided some hope with 65 before the hosts were dismissed for 245 as India celebrated winning their first series on English soil in 23 years.

Danni Wyatt top scored for England with 65 at Canterbury
Danni Wyatt top scored for England with 65 at Canterbury (Steven Paston/PA)

England won the toss, elected to bowl, and made an encouraging start at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence when Kate Cross removed Shafali Verma with only the ninth ball of the match.

Charlie Dean caught and bowled Yastika Bhatia for 26 in the 11th over before Sophie Ecclestone took the wicket of Mandhana to leave the visitors on 99 for three.

But Kaur’s remarkable quickfire ton, supported with a fine knock of 58 from Harleen Deol, put India in a dominant position.

Kaur’s brilliance also saw 17-year-old debutant Freya Kemp end with figures of one for 82 – England’s most expensive 10-over spell in ODI cricket.

Amy Jones was removed for 39 runs as England slid to a series defeat
Amy Jones was removed for 39 runs as England slid to a series defeat (Steven Paston/PA)

England’s response started poorly when opener Tammy Beaumont was run out with Sophia Dunkley the next to fall as Renuka Thakur struck in the third over.

Lamb became Thakur’s second victim before Wyatt rallied alongside Alice Capsey to take England into three figures.

Capsey lost her wicket after scoring 39 before England’s slim chances of surpassing India’s total were over when Wyatt was bowled by Thakur in the 29th over to leave England on 167 for five.

The impressive Thakur ended with figures of four for 57 from 10 overs.

Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone and Kemp all fell in quick succession, and despite Dean’s resilient 37 from 44, England were all out in the 45th over, losing by 88 runs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move to the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA).
Football rumours: Manchester United gain ground in race for Jude Bellingham
Anthony Joshua, pictured, claimed his 22nd consecutive victory with a seventh-round victory over Alexander Povetkin (Nick Potts/PA)
On This Day in 2018 – Anthony Joshua beats Alexander Povetkin to defend belts
Steve Clarke confident Scotland would get breakthrough against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steve Clarke never lost faith Scotland goal would come despite missed chances
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes hit a Hampden double (Steve Welsh/PA)
Two-goal Lyndon Dykes praises Scotland staff for tactical tweaks against Ukraine
Tottenham defender Matt Doherty is hoping to step up his comeback from injury on international duty with the Republic of Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)
He’s made us feel like winners – Matt Doherty reveals Antonio Conte effect
Jack Grealish is not worried by the criticism of his style by Graeme Souness (Mike Egerton/PA)
He always says stuff about me! – Jack Grealish laughs off Graeme Souness jibes
Jordan Henderson would think twice about his family travelling to the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jordan Henderson to think twice about taking his family to the World Cup
Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon is enjoying life under Antonio Conte (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon reaping benefits of Antonio Conte’s training regime
Bolton striker Dion Charles is keen to get a chance to start for Northern Ireland (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Dion Charles confident he can solve Northern Ireland’s goalscoring problem
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes scored twice against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Substitute Lyndon Dykes heads in late double as Scotland beat Ukraine

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks