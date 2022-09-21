English club rugby reeling after Wasps join Worcester in fight for survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
English club rugby reeling after Wasps join Worcester in fight for survival

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 9.29pm
Wasps have joined Worcester in facing a desperate battle for survival (Tim Goode/PA)
Wasps have joined Worcester in facing a desperate battle for survival (Tim Goode/PA)

English club rugby is reeling after it was revealed that Wasps have joined Worcester in fighting for their survival amid the threat of administration.

Just hours after Worcester’s owners were set the deadline of 5pm on Monday to prove they are able to lift Sixways out of crisis or face suspension from all competitions, Wasps filed a notice of their intention to appoint an administrator with the High Court.

The Warriors’ financial difficulties have been played out in public for the last two months, but the sudden escalation of the turmoil at the CBS Arena has caused shockwaves on a bleak day for the Gallagher Premiership.

Worcester face being wound up over unpaid tax
Worcester face being wound up over unpaid tax (Nigel French/PA)

Both clubs are being pursued for unpaid tax and have been served with winding-up orders by HMRC, raising the very real prospect that the top flight could be reduced from 13 to 11 clubs within a matter of weeks.

Wasps are also having difficulty in repaying the £35million bond that was raised to help finance their relocation from High Wycombe to Coventry in 2014.

While confident they will secure the finance needed to prevent administration, failure to do so could result in automatic relegation from the Premiership.

However, the Rugby Football Union has the discretion to reduce or waive any sanction if the insolvency was deemed to be beyond the control of the club, including in circumstances such as a pandemic.

“Due to the impending threat of action from HMRC, Wasps Holdings Limited has taken the difficult decision to file a notice of intention to appoint administrators in order to protect its interests,” a statement from Wasps Holdings Limited read.

“This measure does not mean the business is in administration but provides a crucial period of grace to continue negotiations with a number of interested parties to secure the long-term future of the group.

“These negotiations have been going on for some time, are in advanced stages and we are hopeful of securing a deal.

“In the meantime, the day-to-day operations of the business are unaffected and we will continue to support our players, staff, supporters, bond holders and suppliers. We will keep them fully updated during what we appreciate will be an unsettling time.”

The Premiership began with 13 clubs but fears are growing that they will not all reach the finishing line
The Premiership season began with 13 clubs but fears are growing that they will not all reach the finishing line (Aaron Chown/PA)

Worcester, meanwhile, have until the evening of September 26 to provide the Rugby Football Union with evidence that they possess the required insurance, are able to meet payroll and have a “credible plan to take the club forward”.

They are burdened by debts totalling over £25million, including at least £6million in unpaid tax, amid growing anger felt towards owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, who have been accused of asset stripping the club.

In addition, they must prove by 12pm on Thursday that they can stage Saturday’s Premiership match against Newcastle after last Sunday’s first home appearance of the season only took place because of the efforts of staff, many of whom have not been paid their salaries for August.

If Worcester fail to provide the assurances over financing and insurance sought by the RFU, they have been told that suspension could lead to full removal from all leagues.

It is the most dramatic development in the saga to date as patience runs out with owners Goldring and Whittingham, who have yet to sell the club to a new buyer despite repeated claims that a deal is imminent.

While there is no doubt over Wasps’ ability to fulfil their fixture against Bath on Friday night, the prospect of one of England’s most successful clubs going out of business will alarm the Premiership amid concerns that other teams could also be in trouble.

