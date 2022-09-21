Dion Charles confident he can solve Northern Ireland’s goalscoring problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dion Charles confident he can solve Northern Ireland’s goalscoring problem

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 10.33pm
Bolton striker Dion Charles is keen to get a chance to start for Northern Ireland (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bolton striker Dion Charles is keen to get a chance to start for Northern Ireland (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Bolton striker Dion Charles has told Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough he is ready to step up and help solve the nation’s scoring problem.

Northern Ireland have bagged only six goals in their last nine competitive fixtures, two of them in a losing cause as they went down 3-2 away to Saturday’s opponents Kosovo in June before rescuing a 2-2 draw with a late comeback against Cyprus at Windsor Park days later.

With their 14-match winless run in the Nations League putting pressure on manager Baraclough, Northern Ireland need to find solutions both in Belfast this weekend and in Tuesday’s match away to group leaders Greece.

Charles is yet to break his international duck in 11 appearances for Northern Ireland, all as a substitute, but after scoring four goals in eight games for Bolton this season the 26-year-old has reported for duty full of confidence.

“I had a conversation with Ian to let him know I am ready when called upon,” Charles said. “If I get the opportunity I‘m sure I will take it.

“My first aim is to get a start and I have confidence in my own ability, and the squad’s ability, that when I am on the pitch I will get chances and score.

“I just have to keep my head down and work hard in the sessions we have got and give the manager something to think about.”

Northern Ireland v Cyprus – UEFA Nations League – Group 2 – Windsor Park
Dion Charles (left) is eager for a chance to start for Northern Ireland against Kosovo (Niall Carson/PA)

Charles got his first call-up in March 2021, but admitted establishing himself in an international squad had been a very different challenge to anything he had faced before.

“It is frustrating for me because I want to be playing,” he said. “Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve pretty much played every game.

“Coming into the international set-up it’s a different environment I’ve had to get used to. I’ve had to find my feet and I’m just looking forward to trying to get that starting spot.

“It has always been my aim since coming into this squad is to play. International football is different to club football so I had to bide my time, but hopefully I get my chance soon.”

The pressure is on Baraclough going into Saturday’s match. Northern Ireland began play in League C talking of promotion, but go into the final two fixtures battling to avoid the drop after a dismal June in which a depleted squad turned in disjointed performances.

But Charles insisted the mood within the camp was good with a number of players back in the squad and a confidence they can turn things around this weekend.

“I think a win is coming and that could change the mood completely,” he said. “We had spells in those other games where we looked very good. We just have to get more consistency and keep creating chances.

“We have been creating but just not putting them away, but hopefully we can put that right.

“I think as a whole squad we’re in a better place this time around. We’ve got more boys playing week in, week out. We perhaps didn’t have that in June so we’re looking forward to it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move to the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA).
Football rumours: Manchester United gain ground in race for Jude Bellingham
Anthony Joshua, pictured, claimed his 22nd consecutive victory with a seventh-round victory over Alexander Povetkin (Nick Potts/PA)
On This Day in 2018 – Anthony Joshua beats Alexander Povetkin to defend belts
Steve Clarke confident Scotland would get breakthrough against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steve Clarke never lost faith Scotland goal would come despite missed chances
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes hit a Hampden double (Steve Welsh/PA)
Two-goal Lyndon Dykes praises Scotland staff for tactical tweaks against Ukraine
Tottenham defender Matt Doherty is hoping to step up his comeback from injury on international duty with the Republic of Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)
He’s made us feel like winners – Matt Doherty reveals Antonio Conte effect
Jack Grealish is not worried by the criticism of his style by Graeme Souness (Mike Egerton/PA)
He always says stuff about me! – Jack Grealish laughs off Graeme Souness jibes
Jordan Henderson would think twice about his family travelling to the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jordan Henderson to think twice about taking his family to the World Cup
Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon is enjoying life under Antonio Conte (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon reaping benefits of Antonio Conte’s training regime
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes scored twice against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Substitute Lyndon Dykes heads in late double as Scotland beat Ukraine
Worcester and Wasps are in financial trouble (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wasps and Worcester in trouble – what is going wrong in English club rugby?

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks