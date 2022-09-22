Huge rise in fan disorder at football matches in England and Wales last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Huge rise in fan disorder at football matches in England and Wales last season

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 10.03am Updated: September 22 2022, 11.47am
Mounted police officers ahead of this season’s Merseyside derby (PA)
Mounted police officers ahead of this season’s Merseyside derby (PA)

The shocking extent of criminal and anti-social behaviour at matches in England and Wales last season has been set out in data released by the Home Office on Thursday.

Reported incidents of disorder at matches in England and Wales were up by 60 per cent compared to the last full season before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Incidents were reported at 1,609 of the 3,019 matches played in England and Wales over the course of last season – equating to 53 per cent.

(Cheshire Police Handout/PA).

In 2018-19, there were reported incidents at 1,007 matches, equivalent to one third of the games played.

There were 441 matches where pitch invasions were reported last season – up by a staggering 127 per cent on the 2018-19 campaign – and 384 matches where a hate crime incident was reported, an increase of 99 per cent.

Football-related arrests were up by 59 per cent to 2,198 – the highest number of arrests since 2,273 were made in the 2013-14 season.

West Ham had the highest number of arrests for a single club – 95 across the season – followed by Manchester City (76), Manchester United (72), Leicester (59) and Everton (58).

The authorities issued 516 new football banning orders in the 2021-22 season, and 1,308 were in force at the end of the season.

There were 729 matches where possession of pyrotechnics was reported, and 561 where missile-throwing was reported.

The arrest rate was 5.2 per 100,000 attendees in 2021-22, the highest figure since the rates were first published for the 2014-15 season.

On Wednesday the Premier League announced the introduction of a minimum one-year ban from home and away matches for any fan guilty of entering the pitch or carrying or using pyrotechnics.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for football policing, said on Thursday: “Disorder is a problem that has not gone away, and throughout the whole of last season we saw an increase in crime at football matches across the country – from the Premier League right down to the National League.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the NPCC lead for football policing, said drug use was a key factor leading to disorderly behaviour
Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the NPCC lead for football policing, said drug use was a key factor leading to disorderly behaviour (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Following constructive talks with the Premier League, EFL and FA we are keen to support our partners in delivering their proposals – including the introduction of stadium bans for people who enter the pitch, as well as those who use pyrotechnics.

“The statistics released today show a worrying rise in these crimes, which are both extremely dangerous for players, staff and fellow fans alike. As well as being banned, anyone who commits these offences should also expect to be prosecuted by the police.

“We know that drug use, along with alcohol, is one of the key factors which leads to disorderly behaviour, and we are pleased that the Government is adding Class A drugs offences to the banning order legislation.

“This will provide police with another option to tackle criminal and anti-social behaviour by those who are under the influence of drugs.

“Anyone who commits a criminal offence either outside or inside a football ground can expect to face the consequences of their actions.

“The increase in arrests and football banning orders demonstrates that the police are taking positive action to tackle the problems, working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service.

“We collectively need to make football a safe environment for the overwhelming majority of supporters who just want to enjoy the game.”

Douglas Mackay, deputy chief crown prosecutor for West Midlands and CPS sports lead prosecutor, added: “There is no place for violent and hateful criminal acts in football, and incidents such as these have a significant negative impact on victims.

“The CPS is currently working with the police, football clubs, football bodies and charities to seek to stamp out this blight on football.”

Banning orders have been extended to cover anyone found guilty of an online hate crime connected to football, and the Home Office is committed to adding the possession or sale of Class A drugs to the list of offences for which a banning order can be imposed.

The Home Office has also moved to ensure that the women’s domestic game is covered by the banning order regime.

Minister for the Home Office Jeremy Quin said: “Our football clubs are at the heart of our communities, and it is unacceptable that the game we all love is tarnished by a minority of selfish troublemakers.

“The increase in football-related arrests shows that police are taking firm action to stop this disorder and preserve the enjoyment of the game for fans and families which I wholeheartedly support.”

The figures contained experimental data on online hate crime linked to football for the first time.

In addition to the reported incidents at matches, there were 52 recorded incidents of online hate crime linked to football between January 1 and July 28 this year.

Prior to January 1, 22 online hate crime incidents were investigated by police forces in the 2021-22 season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ronnie Edwards is away with England’s Under-20s squad (Issac Parkin/PA)
Ronnie Edwards and Joe Taylor unavailable for Peterborough’s game with Port Vale
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini rates England as one of the world’s top sides (John Walton/PA)
England still one of world’s top sides despite summer setbacks – Roberto Mancini
Olympic champion Max Whitlock will miss next month’s World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Max Whitlock decides to miss World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool
Manchester United have announced a loss of more than £115million for last season (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United debt rises to more than £514m as record wage bill revealed
Gareth Southgate and England face Italy as their World Cup preparations intensify (Mike Egerton/PA)
The key talking points as England look to bounce back from summer setbacks
Worcester are facing administration due to debts of over £25million (Nigel French/PA)
Worcester’s game against Newcastle to go ahead after troubled club meet deadline
Joe Joyce, pictured, is eyeing a fight against Oleksandr Usyk (Simon Marper/PA)
Joe Joyce seeks ‘statement’ success by stopping Joseph Parker
Roger Federer will play alongside Rafael Nadal in his final match (James Manning/PA)
Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal in farewell match
Kyle Lafferty, left, is the subject of a club probe (Will Matthews/PA)
Kyle Lafferty subject of Kilmarnock probe over alleged use of sectarian language
Bristol owner Steve Lansdown insists Premiership Rugby must generate more revenue (Scott Wilson/PA)
Investing in English club rugby is a bit of a black hole – Steve…

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column Picture shows; Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
LYNNE HOGGAN: Denying they skipped The Queue is a bad look for Holly and…
0
To go with story by Jake Keith. GV Picture shows; Ship Inn. Broughty Ferry. Jake Keith/DCT Media Date; 01/08/2022
Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises…
0
The Taco Bell staff on Reform Street welcomed their first customers on Thursday.
Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.
Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band
0
Railings that were damaged in the incident.
Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa.
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
0

Editor's Picks