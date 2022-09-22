England shouldn’t pick out-of-favour players based on loyalty – Glen Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England shouldn’t pick out-of-favour players based on loyalty – Glen Johnson

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 11.11am
Former England defender Glen Johnson believes Gareth Southgate is showing too much loyalty to the likes of Harry Maguire (Simon Marper/PA)
Former England defender Glen Johnson believes Gareth Southgate is showing too much loyalty to the likes of Harry Maguire (Simon Marper/PA)

Former England defender Glen Johnson has questioned the wisdom of Gareth Southgate remaining loyal to the likes of Harry Maguire on the eve of a World Cup.

The Manchester United captain, who has been under scrutiny for the last 18 months, is not playing regularly for his club as new manager Erik ten Tag prefers the centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Maguire’s club-mate Luke Shaw is also in the England squad despite making just two Premier League starts, one of which saw him hauled off at half-time with the side 4-0 down to Brentford.

Southgate also called up Kalvin Phillips, who had managed just 14 minutes of football since moving to Manchester City in the summer, before he withdrew with the recurrence of a shoulder injury.

Johnson said while loyalty goes a long way, picking those who are not playing regularly can have significant drawbacks in tournament football.

“Of course I agree with a certain amount of loyalty but to go with that you have to realise who is in form, who’s fit, who’s playing week in, week out and then put the whole equation together,” he told the PA news agency at an LFC Foundation-SC Johnson Goals for Change partnership event at Anfield.

“I don’t think you can pick a player wholly on loyalty. Match fitness is massive, certainly at these tournaments because you don’t get time to warm up.

“You need to hit the ground running and you can’t do that if you are unfit and if you are not playing for your club every week.

“The training nowadays doesn’t keep you at that level because you are just preparing for games so I think the players that are playing have to be the priority.”

England’s last two tournaments have seen them reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final.

Johnson believes they will have a good chance again if Southgate can play a more adventurous game.

“Some of the players are not quite at their peak at the moment but that doesn’t matter now, you’d much rather they peak in four or five weeks, but I think there are a few question marks,” he added.

“But going forward I can’t think of a team who has the attacking players we have got, so as long as we use that rather than trying to be a bit defensive – you might as well live and die by the sword and play with what you have got.

“We have probably eight attacking players you could argue should be starting.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ronnie Edwards is away with England’s Under-20s squad (Issac Parkin/PA)
Ronnie Edwards and Joe Taylor unavailable for Peterborough’s game with Port Vale
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini rates England as one of the world’s top sides (John Walton/PA)
England still one of world’s top sides despite summer setbacks – Roberto Mancini
Olympic champion Max Whitlock will miss next month’s World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Max Whitlock decides to miss World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool
Manchester United have announced a loss of more than £115million for last season (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United debt rises to more than £514m as record wage bill revealed
Gareth Southgate and England face Italy as their World Cup preparations intensify (Mike Egerton/PA)
The key talking points as England look to bounce back from summer setbacks
Worcester are facing administration due to debts of over £25million (Nigel French/PA)
Worcester’s game against Newcastle to go ahead after troubled club meet deadline
Joe Joyce, pictured, is eyeing a fight against Oleksandr Usyk (Simon Marper/PA)
Joe Joyce seeks ‘statement’ success by stopping Joseph Parker
Roger Federer will play alongside Rafael Nadal in his final match (James Manning/PA)
Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal in farewell match
Kyle Lafferty, left, is the subject of a club probe (Will Matthews/PA)
Kyle Lafferty subject of Kilmarnock probe over alleged use of sectarian language
Bristol owner Steve Lansdown insists Premiership Rugby must generate more revenue (Scott Wilson/PA)
Investing in English club rugby is a bit of a black hole – Steve…

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column Picture shows; Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
LYNNE HOGGAN: Denying they skipped The Queue is a bad look for Holly and…
0
To go with story by Jake Keith. GV Picture shows; Ship Inn. Broughty Ferry. Jake Keith/DCT Media Date; 01/08/2022
Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises…
0
The Taco Bell staff on Reform Street welcomed their first customers on Thursday.
Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.
Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band
0
Railings that were damaged in the incident.
Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa.
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
0

Editor's Picks