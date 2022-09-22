Kyle Lafferty subject of Kilmarnock probe over alleged use of sectarian language By Press Association September 22 2022, 12.13pm Kyle Lafferty, left, is the subject of a club probe (Will Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kilmarnock have launched an investigation after a video appeared to show striker Kyle Lafferty using sectarian language. The video, which has appeared on social media, shows Lafferty reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says “Up the Celts”. The 34-year-old former Rangers and Hearts striker is on international duty with Northern Ireland for their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece. A statement from his club read: “Kilmarnock Football Club are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature. “The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. The matter will be investigated by the club.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Ronnie Edwards and Joe Taylor unavailable for Peterborough’s game with Port Vale England still one of world’s top sides despite summer setbacks – Roberto Mancini Max Whitlock decides to miss World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool Manchester United debt rises to more than £514m as record wage bill revealed The key talking points as England look to bounce back from summer setbacks Worcester’s game against Newcastle to go ahead after troubled club meet deadline Joe Joyce seeks ‘statement’ success by stopping Joseph Parker Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal in farewell match Investing in English club rugby is a bit of a black hole – Steve… England shouldn’t pick out-of-favour players based on loyalty – Glen Johnson More from The Courier LYNNE HOGGAN: Denying they skipped The Queue is a bad look for Holly and… 0 Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises… 0 Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band 0 Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance 0 Editor's Picks Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals ‘living nightmare’ The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Kirkcaldy parking attendant suffered tirade of homophobic abuse in ticket row Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags Man charged over ‘hit-and-run’ outside Dundee primary school COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC’s stadium plans