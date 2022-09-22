Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal in farewell match By Press Association September 22 2022, 12.13pm Updated: September 22 2022, 1.17pm Roger Federer will play alongside Rafael Nadal in his final match (James Manning/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Roger Federer will play the final match of his career partnering Rafael Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup. Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg granted the 20-time grand slam champion his wish to compete alongside his oldest and greatest rival. Federer and Nadal, a 22-time major winner, will face Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World at London’s 02 on Friday night at around 9pm. Tomorrow night. My last match. Doubles with @RafaelNadal 💪🏽❤️ https://t.co/7yPwmtvTiJ— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 22, 2022 “I’m not sure if I can handle it all but I’ll try,” said Federer, 41. “This one feels a whole lot different. I’m happy to have him on my team and not playing against him. “Playing with Rafa feels really different. To be able to do it one more time, I’m sure it will be wonderful and I’ll try my very best. “I’ll enjoy it but it will be very hard.” Earlier in the evening Andy Murray, making his debut at the Ryder Cup-style event, will take on Australia’s Alex De Minaur. In the day session Casper Ruud faces Sock and Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Diego Schwartzman. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Ronnie Edwards and Joe Taylor unavailable for Peterborough’s game with Port Vale England still one of world’s top sides despite summer setbacks – Roberto Mancini Max Whitlock decides to miss World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool Manchester United debt rises to more than £514m as record wage bill revealed The key talking points as England look to bounce back from summer setbacks Worcester’s game against Newcastle to go ahead after troubled club meet deadline Joe Joyce seeks ‘statement’ success by stopping Joseph Parker Kyle Lafferty subject of Kilmarnock probe over alleged use of sectarian language Investing in English club rugby is a bit of a black hole – Steve… England shouldn’t pick out-of-favour players based on loyalty – Glen Johnson More from The Courier LYNNE HOGGAN: Denying they skipped The Queue is a bad look for Holly and… 0 Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises… 0 Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band 0 Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance 0 Editor's Picks Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals ‘living nightmare’ The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Kirkcaldy parking attendant suffered tirade of homophobic abuse in ticket row Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags Man charged over ‘hit-and-run’ outside Dundee primary school COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC’s stadium plans