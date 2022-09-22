Rafael Nadal: Being part of ‘historic’ Roger Federer farewell will be amazing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rafael Nadal: Being part of ‘historic’ Roger Federer farewell will be amazing

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 2.43pm Updated: September 22 2022, 3.13pm
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are teaming up at the O2 (John Walton/PA)
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are teaming up at the O2 (John Walton/PA)

Rafael Nadal is used to pressure but even he will be feeling the nerves when he lines up alongside Roger Federer for the Swiss great’s final match.

Federer will bring the curtain down on his illustrious career by partnering Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup after Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg granted the 20-time grand slam champion his wish to compete alongside his oldest and greatest rival.

The ‘GOAT Dream Team’, with 42 major titles between them, will face Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World at London’s 02 on Friday night.

“It’s a different kind of pressure,” said Nadal. “After all the amazing things that we shared together on and off court, to be part of this historic moment is going to be something amazing, unforgettable for me.

Laver Cup 2022 – Preview Day Two – O2 Arena
Bjorn Borg granted Federer his wish to play with Nadal (John Walton/PA)

“I hope I can have a good chance to play at a decent level, and hopefully together we can create a good moment and maybe win a match. So let’s see.

“Of course being on court, having Roger next to me one more time will be something that I am very much looking forward to. I’m just very happy for that.

“It’s going to be difficult to handle everything, especially for Roger, without a doubt. For me, too. You know, at the end one of the most important players, if not the most important player, in my tennis career, is leaving.

“I’m going to try to do my best in every single way, to help to have this moment even more special than what it’s going to be.”

The Ryder Cup-style event also throws up the intriguing prospect of two more former world number ones, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, reprising their short-lived, and wholly unsuccessful, doubles partnership.

The gilded pair teamed up as teenagers at the Australian Open in 2006 and in Miami five years later – and lost in the first round both times.

“We were chatting about it last night, about different combinations and partnerships in the team, and obviously that’s up to the captain to decide that, but we have many great options in the team,” said Murray.

Laver Cup 2022 – Preview Day Two – O2 Arena
Murray is making his Laver Cup debut (John Walton/PA)

“Me and Novak would be a good one, yeah, but if we don’t, whoever steps out on the doubles court is going to be a top team.

“Obviously it will be fun to play with Novak again. Yeah, 2006 feels like a long time ago. We were chatting about that last night. I had hair, like, out here. Yeah, it would be fun to do that.”

The ‘big four’ all practiced together on Thursday afternoon, with Murray and Djokovic the other side of the net to Federer and Nadal.

However, Djokovic has his doubts over whether Borg would select him.

“I’m probably the worst doubles player on the team, so I don’t know if I would get picked,” he said.

“But if we get a chance to play, we hopefully win a match, because we lost both.”

Murray, making his debut at the event, will take on Australia’s Alex De Minaur in the evening’s first match.

In the day session Casper Ruud faces Sock and Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Diego Schwartzman.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

John McGinn scored Scotland’s opener against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
John McGinn delighted with Scotland response after ‘huge dent’ to confidence
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, left, and captain Babar Azam celebrate scoring runs (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steal the show as Pakistan level Twenty20 series
Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster scored twice for England Under-21s (David Davies/PA)
Rhian Brewster scores twice as England Under-21s claim impressive win in Italy
Ben Foakes celebrates as Surrey sealed the Division One title (Adam Davy/PA)
Surrey secure County Championship title with resounding victory over Yorkshire
James Rowberry might rejig his line-up after Newport’s poor run of form (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Will Evans could help Newport get back to winning ways against Carlisle
Jamie Chadwick celebrates winning at Silverstone earlier this year (David Davies/PA)
Jamie Chadwick motivated to prove doubters wrong and break into Formula One
Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett is a doubt for the weekend after illness (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett a fitness doubt ahead of Burton visit
The independent panel investigating May’s chaotic Champions League final are to meet with Liverpool fans (Adam Davy/PA)
Panel delegation to visit Liverpool as investigation into Paris chaos continues
Emma Raducanu has been showing good form in Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Emma Raducanu ‘would love to go one further’ and reach Korea Open semi-finals
England captain Moeen Ali plays a shot during the second Twenty20 (Anium Naveed/AP)
Moeen Ali hits half-century as England leave Pakistan stiff chase in second T20

More from The Courier

Crieff Hydro.
Crieff Hydro shooting plan sneaks through by just one vote
0
Dundee stolen trike
Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. St Andrews traditional pubs Picture shows; St Andrews traditional pubs. St Andrews. Supplied by TBC Date; Unknown
9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food
0
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are teaming up at the O2 (John Walton/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault
Ricky Ross played an intimate, solo gig in Perth.
REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV…
0

Editor's Picks