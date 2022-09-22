Surrey hammer Yorkshire to secure another County Championship title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Surrey hammer Yorkshire to secure another County Championship title

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 2.51pm Updated: September 22 2022, 3.17pm
Surrey won the title with ease (Adam Davy/PA)
Surrey won the title with ease (Adam Davy/PA)

Surrey wrapped up their second LV= Insurance County Championship title in five years after beating Yorkshire by 10 wickets inside three days at the Oval.

The White Rose, starting the day 65 runs behind at 89 for two in their second innings – following-on after being dismissed for 179 in reply to Surrey’s first-innings 333 – were bowled out again for 208 with Dan Worrall taking four for 61.

That left Surrey needing just 55 for victory, knowing that second-placed Hampshire had already lost to Kent at Southampton, and their 22-point win took them 27 clear at the top of Division One – an unassailable lead with just one game left.

It took captain Rory Burns and his fellow opener Ryan Patel only 37 balls to knock off the runs required, with the former England batter pulling his opposite number Jonny Tattersall, who took off his wicketkeeping pads to purvey some leg-breaks, for four to take Surrey home.

It was Surrey’s eighth win from 13 matches and they remain the only county from both divisions to remain unbeaten in what has been a triumphant campaign.

Yorkshire’s chances of turning the match around suffered an almost immediate blow when Cameron Steel, surprisingly given the first over of the day from the Vauxhall End, turned his googly appreciably to bowl Tom Kohler-Cadmore for 11 through a back foot defensive gate with his sixth ball.

Adam Lyth, who had battled to 36 on the second evening, resisted for almost an hour in the company of Will Fraine before the two fell in quick succession.

Fraine went for 13, bowled by a ball from Jordan Clark which jagged back off the seam and may have brushed his right elbow before cannoning into the middle and off stumps, and then Lyth departed for 46 as Kemar Roach was at last rewarded for a testing spell from the Pavilion End.

West Indies Test paceman Roach, in his seventh over of the morning, swung one away from left-hander Lyth, from around the wicket, to have the former England opener caught by Patel at third slip.

Kemar Roach dismisses Adam Lyth
Kemar Roach dismissed Adam Lyth (Adam Davy/PA)

That left Yorkshire 116 for five and, 11 overs and 34 runs later, Tattersall’s 21 ended when he touched a lifting leg-side ball from Jamie Overton to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

Soon after lunch Worrall angled one that kept a little low into Jordan Thompson’s pads, from around the wicket, to have the left-hander leg-before for eight.

And when Dom Bess, who had fought hard for his 43 from 71 balls, could only fend off a steeply rising ball from Roach to Foakes, making good ground to his left to take the catch, the end was nigh for Yorkshire’s second innings.

In the next over, indeed, Worrall pegged back Ben Mike’s off stump with a perfect outswinger, the all-rounder departing for a 14 which had included a second-ball pull for six off the same bowler.

Worrall hit last man Steven Patterson’s off stump to finish off the innings, leaving Burns to take three fours off Ben Coad’s opening over as he and Patel knocked off the runs with a flourish, scoring 30 and 19 not out respectively.

