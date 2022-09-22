Che Adams on a Hampden revenge mission when Scotland face Republic of Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Che Adams on a Hampden revenge mission when Scotland face Republic of Ireland

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 3.35pm
Che Adams was part of a strong Scotland display against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland forward Che Adams feels they have a score to settle at Hampden on Saturday following their 3-0 defeat by the Republic of Ireland in June.

Adams is determined to secure the second part of Scotland’s atonement quest after helping his side turn the tables on Ukraine.

Scotland’s World Cup hopes were ended in the summer when they went down to a 3-1 defeat against the impressive Ukrainians in Glasgow.

But it was a different story on Wednesday night when Scotland sealed an emphatic 3-0 win to move top of UEFA Nations League Group B1.

Steve Clarke’s men are now looking to banish the memories of another painful experience in June, when they went down 3-0 in Ireland.

Two draws would be enough for Scotland to win the group and secure promotion to the elite ranks of European football but Adams has his sights set on making up for their Dublin disappointment.

“I think we owe them one now from what happened in the summer,” the Southampton striker said.

“We will be full of confidence now and looking forward to it. We all know what we are capable of doing and we have shown that to everyone, especially Ireland.

“It’s just going to give us more confidence now going into the next game. Everyone knows what we can do now.

“We played so well and it’s just about building momentum. Everyone believes what we are capable of doing. We showed so much belief.

“The result motivates us even more. The performance was definitely up there with one of the best.

“It knocked us back in the summer but it motivated us more to top the group.”

Che Adams
Che Adams was denied a goal (Steve Welsh/PA)

Adams had three good chances, hitting the bar and forcing two saves, one particularly impressive one, and was wiped out by a brutal body check when he appeared to be running through on goal late in the first half.

Other opportunities came and went, notably for his Southampton team-mate Stuart Armstrong, before John McGinn’s strike and a headed double by Lyndon Dykes in the final 20 minutes earned Scotland a thoroughly-deserved three points.

“I thought it was a top performance,” Adams said. “We dominated the ball and the game throughout the 90 minutes and we were unlucky not to score plenty more.

“There was a lot of pressure on the ball, they didn’t really have time, we were picking up every second ball. It was a strong performance from everyone.

“We had so many chances, including myself, and I should have scored. But it was a good performance and, especially Lyndon coming off the bench and making an impact like he did, it was an amazing experience.”

