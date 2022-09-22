Bradford wait on duo for AFC Wimbledon clash By Press Association September 22 2022, 3.47pm Bradford will decide late on Dion Pereira (Simon Galloway/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bradford will make a late call on the fitness of Romoney Crichlow and Dion Pereira ahead of the visit of AFC Wimbledon. Defender Crichlow (hip) and wide man Pereira (ankle) both missed City’s 3-0 win over Stevenage after suffering injuries in the previous victory over Tranmere and face late fitness tests. The Bantams will also be without Aston Villa loanee Tyreik Wright after he was called up to Republic of Ireland’s Under-21 squad for their upcoming Euro qualifying tie with Israel. Fellow winger Abo Eisa will not be ready for the weekend as he continues his recovery from injury. Paul Osew is an injury concern for Wimbledon. The 21-year-old defender was withdrawn after 24 minutes of the Dons’ 3-2 EFL Trophy win over Crawley on Tuesday night and remains doubtful. Nathan Young-Coombes, Paul Kalambayi, Nathan Broome and Alex Woodyard are ruled out. Wimbledon are looking to snap a four-game losing streak in the league as they come up against Mark Hughes’ in-form side. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport John McGinn delighted with Scotland response after ‘huge dent’ to confidence Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steal the show as Pakistan level Twenty20 series Rhian Brewster scores twice as England Under-21s claim impressive win in Italy Surrey secure County Championship title with resounding victory over Yorkshire Will Evans could help Newport get back to winning ways against Carlisle Jamie Chadwick motivated to prove doubters wrong and break into Formula One Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett a fitness doubt ahead of Burton visit Panel delegation to visit Liverpool as investigation into Paris chaos continues Emma Raducanu ‘would love to go one further’ and reach Korea Open semi-finals Moeen Ali hits half-century as England leave Pakistan stiff chase in second T20 More from The Courier Crieff Hydro shooting plan sneaks through by just one vote 0 Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen 0 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food 0 Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV… 0 Editor's Picks The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Dundee family furious after daughter’s electric trike stolen 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack Stars including Ronan Keating and Tom Chaplin heading to Tayside and Fife for Dunhill Cup Warning jobs could go at garden centre near Abernethy due to battery storage schemes Friends clash as multi-million Scottish Crannog Centre revamp plans approved ALISTAIR HEATHER: I saw a UFO over Angus – should I believe my eyes? Customers ‘swore at police’ after officers discovered 2am lock-in at Clep Bar in Dundee Dundee Christian ‘street artists’ acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism