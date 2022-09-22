Michael Bostwick in contention for Harrogate clash as Stevenage woes ease By Press Association September 22 2022, 4.07pm Stevenage’s Michael Bostwick could be available against Harrogate. (James Manning/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Stevenage’s injury problems have begun to ease ahead of the visit of Harrogate. Michael Bostwick has trained and will be available having played in the 3-0 Papa John’s Trophy win over Wycombe in midweek, having been sidelined since the end of August. David Amoo is still waiting to make his league debut since arriving from Port Vale in the summer but is close to regaining fitness. Striker Elliott List is working his way back to fitness after surgery on the foot injury he suffered on the opening day of the season. Harrogate skipper Josh Falkingham is a doubt for the trip to the Lamex Stadium. The midfielder suffered a knock in training as he works his way back following a hamstring problem, having already missed six games this season after foot surgery. George Thomson is closing on a return from a hamstring injury but remains a doubt. Max Wright (ankle) and centre-back Will Smith (knee) are sidelined for boss Simon Weaver. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport John McGinn delighted with Scotland response after ‘huge dent’ to confidence Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steal the show as Pakistan level Twenty20 series Rhian Brewster scores twice as England Under-21s claim impressive win in Italy Surrey secure County Championship title with resounding victory over Yorkshire Will Evans could help Newport get back to winning ways against Carlisle Jamie Chadwick motivated to prove doubters wrong and break into Formula One Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett a fitness doubt ahead of Burton visit Panel delegation to visit Liverpool as investigation into Paris chaos continues Emma Raducanu ‘would love to go one further’ and reach Korea Open semi-finals Moeen Ali hits half-century as England leave Pakistan stiff chase in second T20 More from The Courier Crieff Hydro shooting plan sneaks through by just one vote 0 Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen 0 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food 0 Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV… 0 Editor's Picks The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Dundee family furious after daughter’s electric trike stolen 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack Stars including Ronan Keating and Tom Chaplin heading to Tayside and Fife for Dunhill Cup Warning jobs could go at garden centre near Abernethy due to battery storage schemes Friends clash as multi-million Scottish Crannog Centre revamp plans approved ALISTAIR HEATHER: I saw a UFO over Angus – should I believe my eyes? Customers ‘swore at police’ after officers discovered 2am lock-in at Clep Bar in Dundee Dundee Christian ‘street artists’ acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism