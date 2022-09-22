Brad Collins to sit out Barnsley’s home game against Charlton By Press Association September 22 2022, 4.43pm Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins will miss their game against Charlton (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Goalkeeper Brad Collins will miss out for Barnsley when they host Charlton. He sustained a head injury against Cambridge last weekend and, despite manager Michael Duff confirming that there is no underlying damage, the goalkeeper will miss the clash. Fellow shot-stopper Jack Walton could be available to deputise between the sticks for the Tykes after recovering from a back injury. Liam Kitching will be unavailable following his dismissal against the U’s, where he received a second yellow card for a foul. Ryan Inniss is available for selection for Charlton ahead of their trip to Yorkshire. The centre-back could feature after serving a one-match ban against Fleetwood for picking up two yellow cards in the Addicks’ clash with Forest Green. Mandela Egbo could also push for more minutes after making his Charlton debut in their draw against the Cod Army last weekend. Forward Chuks Aneke is still expected to be sidelined with a calf injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport John McGinn delighted with Scotland response after ‘huge dent’ to confidence Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steal the show as Pakistan level Twenty20 series Rhian Brewster scores twice as England Under-21s claim impressive win in Italy Surrey secure County Championship title with resounding victory over Yorkshire Will Evans could help Newport get back to winning ways against Carlisle Jamie Chadwick motivated to prove doubters wrong and break into Formula One Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett a fitness doubt ahead of Burton visit Panel delegation to visit Liverpool as investigation into Paris chaos continues Emma Raducanu ‘would love to go one further’ and reach Korea Open semi-finals Moeen Ali hits half-century as England leave Pakistan stiff chase in second T20 More from The Courier Crieff Hydro shooting plan sneaks through by just one vote 0 Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen 0 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food 0 Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV… 0 Editor's Picks The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Dundee family furious after daughter’s electric trike stolen 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack Stars including Ronan Keating and Tom Chaplin heading to Tayside and Fife for Dunhill Cup Warning jobs could go at garden centre near Abernethy due to battery storage schemes Friends clash as multi-million Scottish Crannog Centre revamp plans approved ALISTAIR HEATHER: I saw a UFO over Angus – should I believe my eyes? Customers ‘swore at police’ after officers discovered 2am lock-in at Clep Bar in Dundee Dundee Christian ‘street artists’ acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism