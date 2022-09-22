Paul Hurst set to ring the changes for Grimsby By Press Association September 22 2022, 4.49pm Paul Hurst is expected to make changes (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Grimsby manager Paul Hurst is likely to make a number of changes for the visit of Swindon following his side’s EFL Trophy win over Mansfield. Hurst made eight changes in midweek and his line-up included two players – Otis Khan and Danilo Orsi – who scored their first goals for the club and could now be pushing for a place in the squad. Kieran Green may make his return to the side having been sidelined since September 3 with a groin strain. John McAtee remains on the long-term injury list following shoulder surgery. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has a chance of being included in Swindon’s squad. The striker, back after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, came on for the final 30 minutes of the Robins’ EFL Trophy clash with Plymouth and scored in a 3-1 defeat. Full-back Marcel Lavinier remains a doubt with a leg injury. Striker Tomi Adeloye is out with a thigh problem. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport John McGinn delighted with Scotland response after ‘huge dent’ to confidence Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steal the show as Pakistan level Twenty20 series Rhian Brewster scores twice as England Under-21s claim impressive win in Italy Surrey secure County Championship title with resounding victory over Yorkshire Will Evans could help Newport get back to winning ways against Carlisle Jamie Chadwick motivated to prove doubters wrong and break into Formula One Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett a fitness doubt ahead of Burton visit Panel delegation to visit Liverpool as investigation into Paris chaos continues Emma Raducanu ‘would love to go one further’ and reach Korea Open semi-finals Moeen Ali hits half-century as England leave Pakistan stiff chase in second T20 More from The Courier Crieff Hydro shooting plan sneaks through by just one vote 0 Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen 0 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food 0 Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV… 0 Editor's Picks The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Dundee family furious after daughter’s electric trike stolen 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack Stars including Ronan Keating and Tom Chaplin heading to Tayside and Fife for Dunhill Cup Warning jobs could go at garden centre near Abernethy due to battery storage schemes Friends clash as multi-million Scottish Crannog Centre revamp plans approved ALISTAIR HEATHER: I saw a UFO over Angus – should I believe my eyes? Customers ‘swore at police’ after officers discovered 2am lock-in at Clep Bar in Dundee Dundee Christian ‘street artists’ acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism