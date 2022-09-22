Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal opponents eyeing upset in ‘beyond iconic’ clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal opponents eyeing upset in ‘beyond iconic’ clash

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 4.51pm Updated: September 22 2022, 4.55pm
Team World captain John McEnroe speaks alongside Team World’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe (John Walton/PA)
Team World captain John McEnroe speaks alongside Team World’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe (John Walton/PA)

Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe are relishing their role as pantomime villains in Friday night’s “beyond iconic” doubles showdown with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Federer, the winner of 20 grand slam titles, is partnering his oldest rival Nadal at the Laver Cup in what will be the Swiss great’s final match of an illustrious 24-year career.

But Sock, nowadays more of a doubles specialist, and Tiafoe represent a serious challenge to the exalted Team Europe duo.

Team World, captained by John McEnroe, are still looking for their first win in the fifth edition of the event, and Sock said: “I think we have a great chance.

“Obviously tomorrow night is going to be a beyond iconic, evening doubles match. I’m just stoked to be a part of it with my guy Foe next to me.

“We will go out and enjoy the moment, but not going to hold anything back. Sorry, Roger. Don’t want to spoil the night.”

Fellow American Tiafoe arrived at London’s 02 on the back of his run to the semi-finals of the US Open.

He said: “I’m just excited to play two up-and-comers tomorrow! Should be good.

“No, it’s going to be iconic to be part of that. Both guys are absolute legends, and obviously it’s Roger’s last dance.

“Again, as Jack said, we are definitely just out there trying to get a win.”

Editor's Picks