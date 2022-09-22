Ben Heneghan pushing to feature for Sheffield Wednesday against Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ben Heneghan pushing to feature for Sheffield Wednesday against Wycombe

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 5.19pm
Ben Heneghan could return for Sheffield Wednesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Ben Heneghan could return for Sheffield Wednesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Ben Heneghan could come back into contention when Sheffield Wednesday welcome Wycombe on Saturday.

The centre-back had been sidelined for four weeks because of a hamstring injury but returned to the side in midweek, playing the first half against Burton in the Papa Johns Trophy.

He could now be restored to the back line when the Chairboys visit Hillsborough while there are no concerns over striker Lee Gregory, who was restricted to 45 minutes in the 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

Defender Mark McGuinness has been ruled out for a few weeks with a leg muscle strain while fellow defender Akin Famewo and midfielder Dennis Adeniran are longer-term absentees.

Wycombe will once again be without Garath McCleary.

The midfielder was sent off in the 1-1 draw at Fleetwood earlier this month and serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Sullay Kaikai and Sam Vokes got some minutes under their belts in the Papa Johns Trophy defeat at Stevenage on Tuesday as the forward duo work their way to full match fitness after recent injuries.

Curtis Thompson, Brandon Hanlan, Josh Scowen and Tjay De Barr are all likely to miss out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

John McGinn scored Scotland’s opener against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
John McGinn delighted with Scotland response after ‘huge dent’ to confidence
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, left, and captain Babar Azam celebrate scoring runs (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steal the show as Pakistan level Twenty20 series
Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster scored twice for England Under-21s (David Davies/PA)
Rhian Brewster scores twice as England Under-21s claim impressive win in Italy
Ben Foakes celebrates as Surrey sealed the Division One title (Adam Davy/PA)
Surrey secure County Championship title with resounding victory over Yorkshire
James Rowberry might rejig his line-up after Newport’s poor run of form (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Will Evans could help Newport get back to winning ways against Carlisle
Jamie Chadwick celebrates winning at Silverstone earlier this year (David Davies/PA)
Jamie Chadwick motivated to prove doubters wrong and break into Formula One
Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett is a doubt for the weekend after illness (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett a fitness doubt ahead of Burton visit
The independent panel investigating May’s chaotic Champions League final are to meet with Liverpool fans (Adam Davy/PA)
Panel delegation to visit Liverpool as investigation into Paris chaos continues
Emma Raducanu has been showing good form in Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Emma Raducanu ‘would love to go one further’ and reach Korea Open semi-finals
England captain Moeen Ali plays a shot during the second Twenty20 (Anium Naveed/AP)
Moeen Ali hits half-century as England leave Pakistan stiff chase in second T20

More from The Courier

Crieff Hydro.
Crieff Hydro shooting plan sneaks through by just one vote
0
Dundee stolen trike
Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. St Andrews traditional pubs Picture shows; St Andrews traditional pubs. St Andrews. Supplied by TBC Date; Unknown
9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food
0
Ben Heneghan could return for Sheffield Wednesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault
Ricky Ross played an intimate, solo gig in Perth.
REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV…
0

Editor's Picks