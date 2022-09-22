Moeen Ali hits half-century as England leave Pakistan stiff chase in second T20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Moeen Ali hits half-century as England leave Pakistan stiff chase in second T20

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 5.29pm
England captain Moeen Ali plays a shot during the second Twenty20 (Anium Naveed/AP)
England captain Moeen Ali plays a shot during the second Twenty20 (Anium Naveed/AP)

Captain Moeen Ali led the way with a rampant half-century as England piled on 199 for five in the second Twenty20 against Pakistan in Karachi.

Having chased down 159 in Tuesday’s opener, the tourists left a much stiffer chase for their opponents as Moeen clubbed four sixes and four fours in a middle-order assault that brought him 55 not out in 23 balls.

He was building on good work from Ben Duckett, who made 43 at a strike-rate of almost 200 at number four to make good on his recall for this series.

England made a positive start after winning the toss, Phil Salt and Alex Hales pumping 42 off the first five overs. Salt hit his fourth delivery for six over long-off and Hales saw a thick edge off Mohammad Hasnain clear deep third, with four boundaries keeping the score moving.

Shahnawaz Dahani made a serious dent in their progress in the sixth over, rattling the stumps with successive balls. Hales, fresh off a half-century in his comeback match, was foxed by an in-cutter as his bails were clipped on 26 and new batter Dawid Malan was bowled round his legs for a golden duck as he shuffled across.

The hat-trick ball was well directed by Dahani but well defended by Duckett, who backed himself to go through the gears. He showed off his range with a couple of deft scoops over the keeper, nailed his reverse sweeps and at one stage took four boundaries in eight balls as England accelerated. Salt had slowed down, though, and he was skittled by Haris Rauf for 30.

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf celebrates the dismissal of England’s Harry Brook
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf celebrates the dismissal of England’s Harry Brook (Anium Naveed/AP)

Duckett followed in the next over, bowled attempting a flick to fine-leg as Mohammad Nawaz ended a costly spell with something to show for his efforts.

Pakistan’s success backfired as the middle-order duo of Harry Brook and Moeen upped the ante with a flurry of four sixes. The skipper attacked the spin, launching Usman Qadir twice in a row, while Brook took on pace as Rauf and Hasnain went the distance.

Brook paid the price for an ill-judged ramp, falling for 31 in 19, but Moeen was badly dropped by Khushdil Shad and made the fielder pay as he ended the innings with two more sweet hits for six.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

John McGinn scored Scotland’s opener against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
John McGinn delighted with Scotland response after ‘huge dent’ to confidence
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, left, and captain Babar Azam celebrate scoring runs (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steal the show as Pakistan level Twenty20 series
Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster scored twice for England Under-21s (David Davies/PA)
Rhian Brewster scores twice as England Under-21s claim impressive win in Italy
Ben Foakes celebrates as Surrey sealed the Division One title (Adam Davy/PA)
Surrey secure County Championship title with resounding victory over Yorkshire
James Rowberry might rejig his line-up after Newport’s poor run of form (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Will Evans could help Newport get back to winning ways against Carlisle
Jamie Chadwick celebrates winning at Silverstone earlier this year (David Davies/PA)
Jamie Chadwick motivated to prove doubters wrong and break into Formula One
Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett is a doubt for the weekend after illness (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett a fitness doubt ahead of Burton visit
The independent panel investigating May’s chaotic Champions League final are to meet with Liverpool fans (Adam Davy/PA)
Panel delegation to visit Liverpool as investigation into Paris chaos continues
Emma Raducanu has been showing good form in Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Emma Raducanu ‘would love to go one further’ and reach Korea Open semi-finals
The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust believes failure is being rewarded at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
There should be no rewards for failure – MUST condemns owners taking dividends

More from The Courier

Crieff Hydro.
Crieff Hydro shooting plan sneaks through by just one vote
0
Dundee stolen trike
Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. St Andrews traditional pubs Picture shows; St Andrews traditional pubs. St Andrews. Supplied by TBC Date; Unknown
9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food
0
England captain Moeen Ali plays a shot during the second Twenty20 (Anium Naveed/AP)
Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault
Ricky Ross played an intimate, solo gig in Perth.
REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV…
0

Editor's Picks