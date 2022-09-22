Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett a fitness doubt ahead of Burton visit By Press Association September 22 2022, 5.57pm Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett is a doubt for the weekend after illness (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Shrewsbury midfielder Elliott Bennett is a doubt for the visit of Burton after missing training through illness. The 33-year-old made his first appearance of the season in the midweek Papa Johns Trophy defeat to Port Vale but has fallen ill. Striker Dan Udoh had surgery on a knee injury this week and will be out for some time. Fellow forward Aiden O’Brien is still sidelined after a hip operation last month, as is Julien Dacosta (hernia). Burton midfielder Ciaran Gilligan is out for up to four weeks with a hamstring injury injury sustained last weekend. Goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo is absent on international duty with Finland. Deji Oshilaja came off late in Tuesday’s Papa Johns win over Sheffield Wednesday with a tight hamstring and needs to be assessed, as does Calum Butcher (groin) and Mustapha Carayol (muscle strain). Midfielder Jonny Smith made a goalscoring return from suspension in midweek and could be in contention to start in the league. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport John McGinn delighted with Scotland response after ‘huge dent’ to confidence Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steal the show as Pakistan level Twenty20 series Rhian Brewster scores twice as England Under-21s claim impressive win in Italy Surrey secure County Championship title with resounding victory over Yorkshire Will Evans could help Newport get back to winning ways against Carlisle Jamie Chadwick motivated to prove doubters wrong and break into Formula One Panel delegation to visit Liverpool as investigation into Paris chaos continues Emma Raducanu ‘would love to go one further’ and reach Korea Open semi-finals Moeen Ali hits half-century as England leave Pakistan stiff chase in second T20 There should be no rewards for failure – MUST condemns owners taking dividends More from The Courier Crieff Hydro shooting plan sneaks through by just one vote 0 Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen 0 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food 0 Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV… 0 Editor's Picks The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Dundee family furious after daughter’s electric trike stolen 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack Stars including Ronan Keating and Tom Chaplin heading to Tayside and Fife for Dunhill Cup Warning jobs could go at garden centre near Abernethy due to battery storage schemes Friends clash as multi-million Scottish Crannog Centre revamp plans approved ALISTAIR HEATHER: I saw a UFO over Angus – should I believe my eyes? Customers ‘swore at police’ after officers discovered 2am lock-in at Clep Bar in Dundee Dundee Christian ‘street artists’ acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism