Jamie Chadwick motivated to prove doubters wrong and break into Formula One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jamie Chadwick motivated to prove doubters wrong and break into Formula One

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 6.09pm
Jamie Chadwick celebrates winning at Silverstone earlier this year (David Davies/PA)
Jamie Chadwick celebrates winning at Silverstone earlier this year (David Davies/PA)

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick says she is ready to defy Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali’s claim that a female driver will not make it on to the grid within five years.

Chadwick is the dominant force of the all-female W series, established in 2019 to serve as a springboard to F1, and could secure a hat-trick of championships in Singapore next weekend.

It has been 46 years since a female competitor – the Italian Lella Lombardi – took part in an F1 race and eight years since Susie Wolff, who is married to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, competed in a Grand Prix practice session.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali says he does not expect a female driver to be on the grid within five years
Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali says he does not expect a female driver to be on the grid within five years (David Davies/PA

Speaking last month, F1 CEO Domenicali said: “Unless there is something like a meteorite, I don’t see a girl coming into F1 in the next years. That is very unlikely.”

But responding to Domenicali’s claim, Chadwick, 24, said: “It doesn’t really bother me. It motivates me, if nothing else.

“I know that if I have success in the right feeder series then I will be in Formula One. My goal is definitely to try and make it within five years.

“There is a lot I need to achieve in that time, but I want to go through the correct feeder series, and have success in those championships to be in Formula One. I need to lean on the people that do believe in it, and really do see it as possible, and surround myself with those voices.”

Chadwick, a development driver for Williams, has won five of the six W Series races staged this season. She will seal her third consecutive title in Singapore if she finishes ahead of her three closest challengers: Alice Powell, Beitske Visser and Abbi Pulling.

But despite her W Series success, Chadwick has been unable to lock down a seat in either of F1’s feeder divisions, Formula Two or Formula Three.

A move to America is an ever-growing possibility and, on Wednesday, Chadwick took part in an Indy Lights test with Andretti Autosport at Sebring, Florida.

Looking ahead to next year, Chadwick added: “Nothing has been confirmed. I am still weighing up my options. Conversations are ongoing in both Europe and America.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

John McGinn scored Scotland’s opener against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
John McGinn delighted with Scotland response after ‘huge dent’ to confidence
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, left, and captain Babar Azam celebrate scoring runs (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steal the show as Pakistan level Twenty20 series
Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster scored twice for England Under-21s (David Davies/PA)
Rhian Brewster scores twice as England Under-21s claim impressive win in Italy
Ben Foakes celebrates as Surrey sealed the Division One title (Adam Davy/PA)
Surrey secure County Championship title with resounding victory over Yorkshire
James Rowberry might rejig his line-up after Newport’s poor run of form (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Will Evans could help Newport get back to winning ways against Carlisle
Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett is a doubt for the weekend after illness (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett a fitness doubt ahead of Burton visit
The independent panel investigating May’s chaotic Champions League final are to meet with Liverpool fans (Adam Davy/PA)
Panel delegation to visit Liverpool as investigation into Paris chaos continues
Emma Raducanu has been showing good form in Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Emma Raducanu ‘would love to go one further’ and reach Korea Open semi-finals
England captain Moeen Ali plays a shot during the second Twenty20 (Anium Naveed/AP)
Moeen Ali hits half-century as England leave Pakistan stiff chase in second T20
The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust believes failure is being rewarded at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
There should be no rewards for failure – MUST condemns owners taking dividends

More from The Courier

Crieff Hydro.
Crieff Hydro shooting plan sneaks through by just one vote
0
Dundee stolen trike
Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. St Andrews traditional pubs Picture shows; St Andrews traditional pubs. St Andrews. Supplied by TBC Date; Unknown
9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food
0
Jamie Chadwick celebrates winning at Silverstone earlier this year (David Davies/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault
Ricky Ross played an intimate, solo gig in Perth.
REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV…
0

Editor's Picks