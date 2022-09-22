Will Evans could help Newport get back to winning ways against Carlisle By Press Association September 22 2022, 6.15pm James Rowberry might rejig his line-up after Newport’s poor run of form (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Newport manager James Rowberry might be tempted to start Will Evans for the visit of Carlisle. The Exiles have lost their last three Sky Bet League Two games and it has been 316 minutes since they last found the back of the net. Evans bagged in the Papa John’s Trophy against Fleetwood in midweek so may be handed an opportunity although Chanka Zimba may be kept waiting for his first league start. Offrande Zanzala (hamstring) and Aaron Wildig (groin) are once again likely to miss out. Carlisle boss Paul Simpson will make a late decision on both Omari Patrick and Kristian Dennis. Ryan Edmondson is at least a week away from contention with an ankle injury and fellow forwards Patrick and Dennis have both struggled with hamstring issues this week. Defender Ben Barclay remains on the sidelines with an ankle complaint while midfielder Jamie Devitt is out for several more weeks with a thigh problem. Forward Tobi Sho-Silva and defender Joel Senior are longer-term absentees. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport John McGinn delighted with Scotland response after ‘huge dent’ to confidence Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steal the show as Pakistan level Twenty20 series Rhian Brewster scores twice as England Under-21s claim impressive win in Italy Surrey secure County Championship title with resounding victory over Yorkshire Jamie Chadwick motivated to prove doubters wrong and break into Formula One Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett a fitness doubt ahead of Burton visit Panel delegation to visit Liverpool as investigation into Paris chaos continues Emma Raducanu ‘would love to go one further’ and reach Korea Open semi-finals Moeen Ali hits half-century as England leave Pakistan stiff chase in second T20 There should be no rewards for failure – MUST condemns owners taking dividends More from The Courier Crieff Hydro shooting plan sneaks through by just one vote 0 Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen 0 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food 0 Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV… 0 Editor's Picks The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Dundee family furious after daughter’s electric trike stolen 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack Stars including Ronan Keating and Tom Chaplin heading to Tayside and Fife for Dunhill Cup Warning jobs could go at garden centre near Abernethy due to battery storage schemes Friends clash as multi-million Scottish Crannog Centre revamp plans approved ALISTAIR HEATHER: I saw a UFO over Angus – should I believe my eyes? Customers ‘swore at police’ after officers discovered 2am lock-in at Clep Bar in Dundee Dundee Christian ‘street artists’ acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism