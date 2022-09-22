Tyler Magloire and Shaun McWilliams doubtful as Northampton host Stockport By Press Association September 22 2022, 9.43pm Shaun McWilliams is a doubt for Northampton (Leila Coker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Northampton could be without Tyler Magloire and Shaun McWilliams for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Stockport. Both are waiting on scan results: Magloire after being forced off against Rochdale last weekend with a hamstring problem and McWilliams having picked up a groin issue the previous Tuesday. Aaron McGowan, Danny Hylton and Akin Odimayi have all been closing in on returns but this weekend may again come too soon. Josh Eppiah and Ben Fox could both be involved after cameos in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek. Stockport will check on the fitness of Callum Camps. The midfielder was forced off early in last weekend’s goalless draw with Harrogate after picking up a knee injury. Right-back Macauley Southam-Hales has missed the last two league matches through injury, while Ryan Johnson will hope to keep his place after coming in for Joe Lewis last time out. Stockport welcome back captain Paddy Madden following the completion of his three-match ban for his sending-off against Swindon last month. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Liam Gordon in contention as Walsall host Tranmere Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua does not want their proposed bout to happen Fred Wright insists Britain’s got talent to produce road cycling world champion Jobe Bellingham signs first professional contract at Birmingham Liam Fox appointed permanent Dundee United head coach on two-year deal Plymouth without Finn Azaz and Brendan Galloway for clash with Ipswich Kyle Lafferty axed by Northern Ireland over social media video Clive Brown drives into office as R&A captain in traditional ceremony at St Andrews 0 FIFA urged to let Harry Kane and others wear rainbow-coloured armbands in Qatar Emma Raducanu powers into semi-finals in Seoul with rout of Magda Linette More from The Courier 5 shock measures in today's Tory budget and what they mean for Scotland 'Confusing' Kingsway speed stickers still up because they're too sticky - but lower limit… 0 New Dundee United No.2 Stevie Crawford to take charge of East Fife one last… 0 'Morally depraved' serial rapist from Fife branded jailed for 12 years Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a… 0 Mother's sadness as son's memorial benches removed from Fife's Lochore Meadows 0 Editor's Picks Stalker paedophile from Angus walks free after breach trial collapses Mother’s sadness as son’s memorial benches removed from Fife’s Lochore Meadows The Rialto: Lochee cinema made movie history before fire hit iconic building Roz McCall: Meet your new MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Solar farm developers showcase 50,000-panel Forfar project for fields near Station Park Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel gets green light for £5m spa project Demand for land ownership cap as small group of super-rich hold a million hectares of land St John’s High pupil Evan Lyon, 13, wins Gold Star for stepping up to leading role on stage Dundee private health clinic graded ‘unsatisfactory’ by inspectors Monifieth High School pupils’ art stops rail passengers in their tracks