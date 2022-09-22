Scotland bring in Declan Gallagher and Josh Doig for Nations League games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland bring in Declan Gallagher and Josh Doig for Nations League games

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 9.57pm
Josh Doig has been promoted (Steve Welsh/PA)
Josh Doig has been promoted (Steve Welsh/PA)

Declan Gallagher and Josh Doig have been called into the Scotland squad.

The pair come in as Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull drop out ahead of the UEFA Nations League games against Republic of Ireland and Ukraine.

St Mirren centre-back Gallagher was a key member of the team that qualified for the European Championship and made the squad for the finals but has not played for his country since a Euro 2020 warm-up game against Luxembourg in May 2021.

Hellas Verona left-back Doig has been promoted from the under-21 squad after playing in a friendly win over Northern Ireland earlier on Thursday.

Everton right-back Patterson was wheeled out of Hampden on a stretcher after suffering a knee injury during Scotland’s 3-0 victory over Ukraine on Wednesday.

Celtic midfielder Turnbull has failed to shake off an ankle knock.

