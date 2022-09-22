England captain Harry Kane feels fitter than ever thanks to personal physio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England captain Harry Kane feels fitter than ever thanks to personal physio

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 10.47pm
England’s Harry Kane during a training session at St. George’s (Simon Marper/PA)
England's Harry Kane during a training session at St. George's (Simon Marper/PA)

Harry Kane has revealed he hired a personal physiotherapist to help him overcome injury issues and now feels better than ever as a result.

The England captain is in line to start Friday’s Nations League clash with Italy at the San Siro, having not missed more than two games through injury since taking on his own man.

Kane was ruled out with a hamstring injury in January 2020 and, coupled with the break in the calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic, did not return to action for almost six months.

England Press Conference – Sheraton San Siro – Thursday September 22nd
Harry Kane (left) is in line to face Italy on Friday night (Nick Potts/PA)

Since then he has only been sidelined by minor niggles and, with under two months to go until the opening game of England’s World Cup campaign, he believes he is in the best physical shape of his career.

“I’d probably say so,” the Tottenham striker replied when asked if was fitter than ever.

“Different coaches have different philosophies and we worked really hard in pre-season, it was a tough pre-season. I’ve started well. I feel great — put it that way.

“I was at a period in my career where I was struggling to play consistently throughout a season.

“Especially when you come up to major tournaments, it’s great to know your body is in a good place.

England Press Conference – Sheraton San Siro – Thursday September 22nd
Harry Kane has been working with his own physio – and is feeling the benefit (Nick Potts/PA)

“Of course, you can get injured at any moment, whether it’s a tackle or a bad movement but I think when you’re free in your mind and you’ve been playing consistently for a while, it definitely helps with your mindset going into the seasons and major tournaments.”

Kane went on to explain his work with a private physiotherapist who had been recommended to him by a fellow athlete, only going as far as to reveal the specialist was Spanish when asked to name him.

“I did my hamstring in January against Southampton away on New Year’s Day and since then I’ve actually found this new physio and we’ve been working together, for nearly three years now,” he added.

“He’s been really great for me, we’ve worked for hours and hours over the three years, built up a really good relationship and I feel like he’s really helped me.

Germany v England – UEFA Nations League – Group A3 – Allianz Arena
Harry Kane scored England’s goal in a draw with Germany in June (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’ve seen changes in my body in terms of what my ankles were like before and now after. I’m in a totally different place. So it’s really pleasing, I’ve kept that under the radar.

“(It was sorted) Through a friend, another athlete that I knew. Personal, away from the club but the club know about him.

“I’ll use him maybe one week of the month. He doesn’t live in the UK so he comes over one week a month and stays with me.

“Whenever you’re trying to put a good season together, you’re on good form and you consistently get the same kind of injuries – I kept getting ankle injuries and that led to a bigger hamstring injury.

“So I think as I’ve got older and more mature, you learn more about your body and how your body adapts to stuff, when you can push and when you should not push too hard.

“So you learn as you go on, and I’ve definitely learnt really well over the last few years about my body and myself. That’s helped me to consistently play at the level I have.”

