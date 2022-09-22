In-form Ireland forward Scott Hogan: I’d like to think that I’m improving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In-form Ireland forward Scott Hogan: I’d like to think that I’m improving

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 11.03pm
Republic of Ireland striker Scott Hogan is confident he is yet to reach his peak (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Republic of Ireland striker Scott Hogan is confident he has not yet reached his peak (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Republic of Ireland striker Scott Hogan is confident he has not yet reached his peak after finally finding happiness in his career.

The much-travelled Birmingham frontman, 30, met up with his international colleagues having been rewarded for his current run of good form with a Sky Bet Championship hat-trick in a 3-2 win at West Brom last week.

However, asked about where his game is, he said: “I don’t like to think that I’m peaking, I’d like to think that I’m improving.

“I’m happy now at my club, which is the first time that I’ve been able to say that in four or five years, so I feel comfortable. I’m allowed to be myself and the main thing is that I’m finally happy.

“I feel happy playing my football, I enjoy going in, so in terms of peaking, I hope not. We always want to keep going and to get better.

“I’m 30 now and around this time you generally peak, they say, but I’m hoping that I keep going. I look after myself and hopefully this is just the start.”

Former Rochdale trainee Hogan earned a £9million move to Aston Villa from Brentford in January 2017, but his 61 appearances over three-and-a-half seasons at Villa Park yielded just 10 goals and after loan spells at Sheffield United, Stoke and Birmingham, he joined Blues on a permanent basis in September 2022.

During a difficult spell in his career, Hogan went two-and-a-half years without an Ireland cap until he came off the bench in March’s 1-0 friendly win over Lithuania, and he was handed a first start in 33 months by Stephen Kenny in the 1-1 Nations League draw with Ukraine in Poland in June.

Hogan admitted: “It was just totally unexpected. I remember speaking to the manager. I don’t think I’d started a club game for the three months previous, so it was out of the blue. But it just showed that there is always a way back in, as long as you’re performing.

“As you get older you think, ‘I’m not performing at club level, is that going to come around again?’, but the manager has proved that if you are playing well he will pick you, so hopefully I can keep playing well in club football and transfer it to the country.”

Hogan, who made his debut in a 1-0 friendly defeat in Turkey in March 2018, has 11 caps to his name and will hope to add a 12th – and a first international goal – against Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday as Ireland attempt to repeat their 3-0 home win in June.

He said: “The confidence out there is as high as I’ve ever seen it in an Irish team. It’s just about knowing we can do it and just to believe that is how we want to play, and the more we do, hopefully results like that will come with more regularity.”

