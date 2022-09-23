FIFA urged to let Harry Kane and others wear rainbow-coloured armbands in Qatar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FIFA urged to let Harry Kane and others wear rainbow-coloured armbands in Qatar

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 10.52am Updated: September 23 2022, 11.06am
Harry Kane is set to captain England at this winter’s World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane is set to captain England at this winter’s World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Banning anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar would send out a “devastating” signal, a world players’ union chief has said.

FIFA is yet to confirm whether captains from nine European nations, including England and Wales, will be permitted to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at matches in the tournament this winter.

Same-sex relationships and their promotion are illegal in Qatar, which has also been criticised over its treatment of migrant workers.

Harry Kane wearing a OneLove captain’s armband
Harry Kane wearing a OneLove captain’s armband (The FA)

FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann urged football’s world governing body to “think very hard” before banning the armbands and expects some players will take a stand on human rights issues at the finals regardless.

“I think that there will be a devastating sign (if FIFA ban the armbands), but I don’t think that it will ultimately happen,” Baer-Hoffmann told the PA news agency.

“I would encourage anybody to think very hard about trying to prevent the players from doing this. And I think ultimately it will be possible to do it.”

Baer-Hoffman likened it to a situation which developed at the men’s Euros last summer when tournament organisers UEFA opened an investigation into whether Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s wearing of a rainbow armband was a political statement.

Manuel Neuer faced no action over a rainbow armband he wore at the Euros last year
Manuel Neuer faced no action over a rainbow armband he wore at the Euros last year (Nick Potts/PA)

Ultimately it was decided Neuer, who wore the armband in support of the LGBT+ community in Pride Month, had no case to answer.

Baer-Hoffmann expects some players will take a stance on human rights issues at the finals, but said too much responsibility was falling on the players.

“I will say that more and more of them are actually quite concerned (about playing in Qatar). But what I keep emphasising – and I think it’s important that the public appreciates – none of the players had a choice of where this World Cup would take place, none.

“But they will be the ones who actually represent publicly what this tournament will be.

“Do I expect that some players will take a stance? Absolutely. But it is still an environment where people need to appreciate that while athletes will speak out, and while athletes will do what they can to raise awareness, it’s the institutions that can really have an impact, it is not on the individuals.”

He believes in the long run competition organisers will have less ability to restrict players in speaking out or making gestures on social issues.

“The institutions cannot afford to run that point of friction with the players any more,” he said.

“I think the institutions need to understand that they need the players’ buy-in in order to operate their tournaments.

“Historically, yes there’s been a lot of control, but I think that’s slowly shifting.”

